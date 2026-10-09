IMC 2026: Cost of 1 GB of Data Has Fallen from Rs 268 in 2014 to Rs 8 Now, Says Scindia

The cost of 1 GB of mobile data in India has fallen sharply from Rs 268 in 2014 to just Rs 8 currently, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said on Thursday, October 8, 2026, highlighting the rapid transformation of the country’s telecom and digital ecosystem. Addressing the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, Scindia highlighted India’s rapidly expanding telecom ecosystem and the growing capabilities of Indian companies, startups and innovators in developing globally competitive technology solutions.
“The first decade brought the world to India; the next decade must take India to the world,” Scindia said, outlining India’s ambition to emerge as a global leader in digital innovation and next-generation connectivity.
“The decade-long journey of the India Mobile Congress serves as the table of contents for India’s digital transformation story. When IMC was launched in 2017 with the theme ‘Connecting the Next Billion,’ the nation faced an immense challenge.
Since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G at IMC in October 2022, India’s rollout has set a global benchmark for scale, reaching 550 million users across 99.9 percent of our districts. Our aim now is clear: to connect 1 billion 5G users by 2030 and lead the next era of global digital innovation,” Scindia said.
Highlighting the journey of last 12 years, Scindia said, “One GB of data would cost Rs 268 in 2014. Today, twelve years later, one GB of data costs only eight rupees.”
He said the 10th edition of IMC would showcase India’s growing capabilities in deep technology and next-generation communications.
Scindia further emphasised “IMC 2026 will witness the digital capabilities of our nations, The demonstrations you will see shortly showcase the depth and strength of India’s deep-tech ecosystem- from satellite connectivity to life-saving cell broadcast, AI-native pre-6G networks, sovereign cloud, terahertz communications and integrated sensing and communication.”
IMC 2026 Focuses on Scaling Digital Innovation
With the theme “Scale Without Boundaries,” IMC 2026 seeks to take digital innovations from laboratories and pilot projects to large-scale deployment. The event is built around four pillars — Srishti (Building the Future), Samvardhan (Fueling Growth), Sashakt (Expanding Opportunities) and Suraksha (Strengthening Trust).
According to the Ministry of Communications, the event has participation from more than 100 countries and brings together policymakers, technology companies, telecom operators, startups, investors, academia and research institutions. It is expected to attract more than 1.5 lakh attendees, 500-plus exhibitors and partners, 600-plus startups, 900-plus thought leaders and more than 2,000 technology use cases, according to DoT projections.
The Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani were also present. The two ministers visited the exhibition area and reviewed demonstrations spanning telecommunications, artificial intelligence, next-generation networks and other emerging technologies.
DoT Showcases India’s Indigenous Telecom Capabilities
The DoT pavilion at IMC 2026 showcases India’s indigenous telecom capabilities, with “Samridh Gram” as its central theme. The pavilion highlights initiatives aimed at using digital connectivity to empower rural communities and promote inclusive growth, including Sanchar Saathi, the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) and programmes of the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) and WMO, showcasing India’s capabilities in secure, innovative and future-ready telecommunications.
IMC 2026 is also showcasing new telecom products and technology solutions, reflecting the growing maturity of India’s domestic technology ecosystem. The event has expanded its focus beyond conventional telecommunications to areas including smart mobility, stadium experiences, industrial robotics and transport technology.
The government is positioning the congress as a platform for international collaboration, investment and strategic partnerships, with industry, academia, startups and policymakers coming together to accelerate technology development and deployment.
IMC 2026 Advances India’s Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047
According to the ministry, the 10th edition of IMC is aimed at strengthening India’s position as a global hub for telecommunications, digital innovation and technology development. With its emphasis on innovation, investment, inclusion and trust, the event seeks to advance India’s ambition of becoming a leading technology developer, manufacturer and exporter in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
Also in the IMC 2026 Series:
Reference 1: Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia Reviews Final Preparations for IMC 2026
Reference 2: IMC 2026: PM Modi Discusses Digital Inclusion, 6G, AI With GSMA Board
Reference 3: IMC 2026: Bharti Airtel Announces Free International Roaming With All Its Postpaid Plans
Reference 4: IMC 2026: Vi to Showcase AI-Powered Innovations and Intelligent Connectivity Solutions
Reference 5: IMC 2026: Reliance Jio Showcases India-Built AI and Connectivity Innovations
Reference 6: IMC 2026: Ericsson Showcases 5G, AI and 6G Innovations
Reference 7: IMC 2026: Ericsson Scales Up AI-Ready Antenna Manufacturing in India
Reference 8: IMC 2026: Starlink Has Set Up Over 20 Gateway Sites in India, Says VP Lauren Dreyer
Reference 9: IMC 2026: Scindia Reviews Airtel’s Future-Ready Digital Infrastructure at Airtel Booth
Reference 10: IMC 2026: Jio Developing Indigenous Satellite Stack, Files Pre-6G Patents, Says Akash Ambani
Reference 11: IMC 2026: Jio Plans Satellite Network to Connect Over 600,000 Villages, Maritime and Border Areas
Reference 12: IMC 2026: Vi Business, Hindalco Partner to Deploy Private Network at Odisha Bauxite Mine
Reference Out of IMC: Average Revenue per GB of Wireless Data Drops 10.59 Percent to Rs 8.02 in FY26: TRAI
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