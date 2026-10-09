IMC 2026: Cost of 1 GB of Data Has Fallen from Rs 268 in 2014 to Rs 8 Now, Says Scindia

The cost of 1 GB of mobile data in India has fallen sharply from Rs 268 in 2014 to just Rs 8 currently, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said on Thursday, October 8, 2026, highlighting the rapid transformation of the country’s telecom and digital ecosystem. Addressing the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, Scindia highlighted India’s rapidly expanding telecom ecosystem and the growing capabilities of Indian companies, startups and innovators in developing globally competitive technology solutions.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



IMC 2026: Scale Without Boundaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of IMC, Asia’s leading telecommunications and digital technology forum. The event, organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), is being held under the theme “Scale Without Boundaries”.

“The first decade brought the world to India; the next decade must take India to the world,” Scindia said, outlining India’s ambition to emerge as a global leader in digital innovation and next-generation connectivity.

“The decade-long journey of the India Mobile Congress serves as the table of contents for India’s digital transformation story. When IMC was launched in 2017 with the theme ‘Connecting the Next Billion,’ the nation faced an immense challenge.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Today, we have built a thriving ecosystem with over 1.35 billion telecom subscribers and more than 1.09 billion broadband connections. 10 years ago, 0.26 GB was the average Indian’s monthly data consumption. Today, it is over 36 GB, with data costs down 97 percent. Every drop in cost, every jump in usage has expanded the canvas on which an Indian can connect, create and innovate. Even during the unprecedented disruption of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, telecom networks kept the country moving, serving as classrooms for our children, clinics for our patients, and marketplaces for our businesses.