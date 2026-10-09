Airtel Hikes Postpaid Tariffs by Rs 50 Across all Plans

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has hiked the postpaid tariffs in India by Rs 50. These postpaid tariffs have gone up because to boost the average revenue per user (ARUP). The telco recently announced bundling of free international roaming benefit for postpaid consumers. So the consumer will get once every year, free international roaming per SIM. The postpaid plans have been hiked by Rs 50 by Airtel after adding this benefit. Further, one of the plans have been removed by the company. Let us take a look at the updated tariffs and other details below.

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Bharti Airtel Postpaid Hike October 2026

Airtel has exactly increased the price of each plan by Rs 50. This is unlikely to affect the postpaid users much. Postpaid users are more loyal, and in general, do not mind paying more if they get good services. The additional of free international roaming will add to the pull for premium user base. People who travel internationally will not mind getting this benefit from Airtel, and that would lock them in as a long-term customer for Airtel.

Bharti Airtel has removed the Rs 549 plan altogether, there has been no hike for that. So Airtel postpaid services now start at Rs 499 per month. Let us take a look at the old tariffs and then the new ones.

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Airtel Old Tariffs for Postpaid:

Rs 449, Rs 549, Rs 699, Rs 999, Rs 1199, Rs 1399 and Rs 1749.