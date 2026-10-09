IMC 2026: Viksit Tech 47 Report Sets Target of 50 Indian Tech Brands, Each With Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Revenue by 2047

The first edition of the Viksit Tech 47 report, Building India’s Global Brands in Gadgets, Devices, Appliances and Connected Cars, was released at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) Viksit Tech 47 spotlight programme on October 8, 2026. The report highlights the need for India to build globally competitive technology brands that own their designs, software and intellectual property.

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India Launches Viksit Tech 47 Report

The report was released by Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), in the presence of industry leaders, including Sunil Raina, Managing Director of Lava International; Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India; Nikhil Rajpal, CEO and Founder of Qubo; and Himanshu Tandon, Chief Business Officer of Mivi, among other dignitaries. Published to mark the tenth anniversary of IMC, the report is the first structured assessment of the value generated by Indian-owned consumer technology brands.

129 Indian Tech Brands Generate Over Rs 60,000 Crore in Annual Revenue

According to the report, India has 129 homegrown brands across gadgets, devices, appliances and connected cars, with combined annual revenues exceeding Rs 60,000 crore. However, the average revenue per brand stands at just about Rs 465 crore. Only 14 brands have reported revenues above Rs 500 crore, while just two have crossed the Rs 2,000-crore mark.

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The findings highlight a significant gap between India’s electronics manufacturing capabilities and the scale of its domestic brands. Electronics production reached Rs 13.11 lakh crore in FY2025-26, but a substantial share of the value continues to accrue to global brands and contract manufacturers.