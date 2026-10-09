Reliance Jio 6G NR MIMO Unit Showcased

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, showcased its new 6G radio at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. Apart from that, the telco also showcased numerous innovations in the (artificial intelligence) domain and consumer side. At the ongoing IMC 2026 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Jio showcased the Jio 6G NR (New Radio) Gigantic MIMO Radio Unit. This holds a huge excitement in our hearts, and India’s vision of becoming self reliable, when it comes to progressive technologies. Indian government wants Indian tech companies and the telecom operators to get a major share of global patents for 6G. This is the vision Jio is working with.

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Jio Shows the First 6G Radio in India

What is particularly interesting about this 6G radio from Jio is that it is India’s first. Jio has already filed hundreds of 6G patents, and this is a great start to ensure that India does not get left behind when it comes to 6G. When it comes to precise numbers, Jio has submitted over 934 technical contributions to international standardisation bodies for the 6G framework.

With 6G, Jio expects the networks to be able to support internet of Nano Things and internet of Bio-Nano Things. It could also open new revenue streams with immersive experiences, industrial applications and more.

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Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio Platforms Limited said during the IMC 2026, “Like the Prime Minister has said that we want to lead the world when it comes to 6G, and he set a target of 10 per cent of the 6G patents to be coming out of India; we’re going to contribute to that story heavily. In fact, in our pre-6G time, we’ve already filed for patents.”