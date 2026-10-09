Elon Musk Directly Attacks Ambanis On X

Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet has been trying to get his satellite broadband company Starlink to start services in India. However, the narrative has been that due to security concerns, the government is not letting Musk do that as of yet. Now, it has been over six years, since Starlink has been eyeing its presence in India.

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It all started with a post from @DogeDesigner on X, which said India needs Starlink given millions of Indians living in villages are still not connected to the internet due to infrastructure limitations. To this, Elon Musk quoted and said, “Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are …This is a crime against the people of India!” (reference screenshot below).

This was a big thing to claim over the internet. But here, no names were taken. That changed in a short while, however, with a new tweet/post from Musk.

Elon Musk Attacks Ambani Directly

Elon Musk, on Thursday, tweeted, “Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?” (reference screenshot below).

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The posts cumulatively have over 100 million views just on X. Musk is clearly agitated. This has happened right when Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink Business Operations is in India at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), said no comments on the post from Musk at the sidelines of IMC 2026.