Motorola Signature 27 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6

Motorola has showcased the Signature 27, its new flagship phone at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. The new phone from Motorola is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC. It is supported by ArcticMesh Cooling system and a six-antenna system. This is the most powerful chipset from Qualcomm ever. The device is expected to deliver the best experience any Motorola phone ever has. It also brings a new powerful AI (artificial intelligence) experience for the consumers. What is more is that this phone will get seven years of updates for both security and operating system. The device has been confirmed in two colours – PANTONE Coal Smoke, and PANTONE Capulet Olive.

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Motorola Signature 27: Specifications Explained

Motorola Signature 27 is the world’s first phone to feature the Sony 50MP LYTIA 910 main sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor. A 3.5-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS) is supported by the camera system. There is also Qualcomm Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), and Motorola’s Video Enhancement Engine.

The phone was showcased at the IMC 2026. It is an ultra flagship phone from the company. This makes Motorola Signature 27 one of the first devices to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. To keep the device running longer, all the while staying cool, packs the Motorola ArcticMesh cooling system. There is also a six-antenna system for enhanced connectivity and network reception. This is the first phone to feature Audio by Bang & Olufsen. The device will run on Android 17 out of the box. The colour showcased by Motorola at the IMC 2026 was PANTONE Capulet Olive.