IMC 2026: MeitY Pavilion Showcases India’s Digital Innovation and Emerging Technology Capabilities
The MeitY pavilion at India Mobile Congress 2026 highlights Digital India initiatives, AI-powered language technologies, semiconductor development, advanced research and innovations from 14 STPI-incubated startups.
The 10th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 began at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, on October 7, bringing together technology companies, startups, innovators, policymakers, researchers and industry leaders from India and across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the event on October 8.
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Being held from October 7 to 10 under the theme “Scale Without Boundaries”, IMC 2026 provides a platform for discussions, innovation and collaboration around next-generation connectivity and emerging technologies.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has set up a dedicated pavilion at the event, showcasing a wide range of Digital India initiatives and capabilities spanning Digital Public Infrastructure, citizen services, language technology, data protection, semiconductors, internet infrastructure, advanced research and technology entrepreneurship.
The pavilion highlights key digital foundations supporting citizen and government services, including Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UMANG and Entity Locker. Together, these initiatives demonstrate how digital platforms are making identity, documents and access to government services more seamless, secure and convenient for citizens and organisations, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Focus on APIs and Citizen-Centric Design
At the API Setu booth, visitors can learn about API-based integration and information exchange, which support interoperability across digital systems. The UX4G team is also showcasing approaches to improving user experience and the design of digital assets through citizen-centric design.
A dedicated booth on the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework highlights the importance of responsible data processing and personal data protection in the digital age.
AI and Language Technologies on Display
Digital India BHASHINI is demonstrating the use of artificial intelligence and language technologies to expand access to digital content and services across Indian languages.
MyGov India is showcasing a collection of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ videos, highlighting stories, voices and grassroots initiatives from across the country.
Advanced Research and Semiconductor Capabilities
The pavilion also features the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), which is showcasing DARPAN S3. NIXI, SAMEER and India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) are also participating, highlighting India’s capabilities in internet infrastructure, applied research, semiconductors and advanced technologies.
Startup Showcase
Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is participating with 14 STPI-incubated startups, providing entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their products and solutions to visitors, investors and industry representatives.
The Ministry said, “The startup showcase provides a glimpse into emerging Indian innovations and the pathways through which technology ideas are being developed into market-ready solutions.”
Interactive Experience Zone
An interactive Experience Zone allows visitors to engage with emerging technologies through hands-on demonstrations. One booth enables visitors to create their own AI avatars, while another offers a virtual reality-based cricket experience, showcasing applications of AI and immersive technologies in an accessible and engaging format.
Showcasing India’s Technology Ecosystem
The MeitY pavilion brings together digital services, citizen engagement, AI, startups, semiconductors, internet infrastructure and advanced research under one platform, providing visitors with an overview of India’s expanding technology capabilities.
Students, entrepreneurs, government officials, researchers and industry representatives can explore the initiatives, interact with innovators and experience selected technologies at the pavilion during IMC 2026.