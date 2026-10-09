IMC 2026: MeitY Pavilion Showcases India’s Digital Innovation and Emerging Technology Capabilities

The 10th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 began at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, on October 7, bringing together technology companies, startups, innovators, policymakers, researchers and industry leaders from India and across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the event on October 8.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Being held from October 7 to 10 under the theme “Scale Without Boundaries”, IMC 2026 provides a platform for discussions, innovation and collaboration around next-generation connectivity and emerging technologies.

MeitY Highlights Digital India Initiatives

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has set up a dedicated pavilion at the event, showcasing a wide range of Digital India initiatives and capabilities spanning Digital Public Infrastructure, citizen services, language technology, data protection, semiconductors, internet infrastructure, advanced research and technology entrepreneurship.

The pavilion highlights key digital foundations supporting citizen and government services, including Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UMANG and Entity Locker. Together, these initiatives demonstrate how digital platforms are making identity, documents and access to government services more seamless, secure and convenient for citizens and organisations, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Focus on APIs and Citizen-Centric Design

At the API Setu booth, visitors can learn about API-based integration and information exchange, which support interoperability across digital systems. The UX4G team is also showcasing approaches to improving user experience and the design of digital assets through citizen-centric design.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

A dedicated booth on the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework highlights the importance of responsible data processing and personal data protection in the digital age.