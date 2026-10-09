IMC 2026: India Has Already Built Its Own 4G Stack and Deployed It Across the Country: Scindia

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on the third day of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 said India had developed its own 4G stack and deployed it nationwide, adding that 5G Standalone would serve as a bridge to 6G and help the country contribute to global telecommunications standards.

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India Sets Sights on 5G Standalone and 6G Leadership

Scindia outlined India’s strategic transition from digital connectivity expansion to global technological leadership. He highlighted that the nation’s rapid rollout of 5G Standalone will serve as the foundational bridge to 6G, marking a historic shift where India actively shapes international communication standards rather than adopting them.

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Addressing the media on the sidelines of the forum on Day 3 of IMC 2026, Scindia said, “India has already built its own 4G stack and deployed it across the country. The next frontier is 5G Standalone, which will serve as the bridge between 5G and 6G. The next phase of our journey will be about building AI-enabled networks, developing indigenous technologies and shaping the global standards that will define the future of telecommunications. Through the Bharat 6G Alliance, India is contributing to that future, moving from adopting technology to helping shape it.”

IMC 2026 Focuses on Global 6G Standards

The third day of IMC 2026, held under the theme ‘Scale Without Boundaries’, focused on global 6G standardisation, artificial intelligence-driven telecom networks and deploying resilient cybersecurity frameworks to protect the next billion digital connections. Government leaders, international telecom alliances and technology innovators discussed strategies to strengthen secure network architectures and prepare for the next phase of digital connectivity.