IMC 2026: Airtel CEO Says Entry-Level, Inclusive Plans Have to Stay Where They Are

Bharti Airtel’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO), Shashwat Sharma, said on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress 2026 that the pricing architecture should move to higher-usage customers paying more. He added that satellite services would coexist with mobile services and fiber broadband. Airtel expects its average revenue per user (ARPU) to cross Rs 300, helped by an increase in the share of postpaid customers to 20 percent over the long term, from about 8 percent currently, Shashwat said.

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Airtel Targets ARPU Growth Beyond Rs 300

“I believe it’s around the corner…we can go much beyond Rs 300 as well,” Shashwat said. Airtel currently has an industry-leading ARPU of Rs 264 as of Q1FY27, which ended on June 30, 2026.

Airtel recently launched its Fast Lane service, promising superior network quality based on 5G slicing technology.

Reference: Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q1FY27

Airtel Revises Postpaid Plans, Adds International Roaming Benefits

Airtel’s recent tariff revisions are aimed at encouraging a portion of its approximately 346.5 million prepaid subscribers to switch to postpaid plans. Previously, Airtel discontinued its Rs 549 individual postpaid plan, leaving the Rs 449 plan as the entry-level individual postpaid option, while the Rs 699 plan became the next available option. This was followed by Airtel’s recent announcement of what it calls “All New Airtel Postpaid Plans”, which are bundled with international roaming benefits. More details about the benefits can be found in the story below. With this move, Airtel has increased the pricing of its postpaid plans by Rs 50.