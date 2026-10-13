Netavo Launches Software BNG for Broadband Operators

Netavo has commercially released the broadband gateway software used on its own network. The platform runs on standard x86 servers, combines subscriber management, carrier-grade NAT and routing, and offers licensing based on concurrent subscribers.

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Key Highlights Netavo has commercially released its BNG and L2TP Network Server software.

The platform runs on standard x86 servers and supports PPPoE, IPoE and L2TP connections.

Netavo says it supports up to 100,000 concurrent subscribers with IPv4 and IPv6.

Integrated CGNAT and provider-edge routing are included across licence bands.

The company reports up to 200 Gbps capacity based on its own benchmarking.

A free evaluation build supports 50 concurrent subscribers with no time limit.

UK-based network operator and software company Netavo has announced the commercial release of Netavo BNG, its Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) and L2TP Network Server (LNS) software. The company says the platform has been operating in production on its own network over the past year and is now available for other broadband operators to deploy on their own hardware.

The software brings together subscriber termination, carrier-grade network address translation (CGNAT) and provider-edge routing on standard x86 servers. For broadband operators, this offers a software-based option for handling several network functions within a single platform.

Subscriber Management, CGNAT and Routing in One Platform

A Broadband Network Gateway handles subscriber connections within an operator’s network. According to Netavo, its software supports PPPoE, IPoE and L2TP connections, provides IPv4 and IPv6 support, and can accommodate up to 100,000 concurrent subscribers.

Integrated CGNAT allows multiple subscribers to share public IPv4 addresses. Netavo includes this functionality in every licence, and the software can also run as a standalone CGNAT appliance.