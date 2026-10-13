Netavo Launches Software BNG for Broadband Operators
UK-based Netavo has commercially released Netavo BNG, the broadband gateway software used on its own network. Running on standard x86 servers, the platform combines subscriber management, integrated carrier-grade NAT and provider-edge routing. According to the company, it supports up to 100,000 concurrent subscribers and offers capacity of up to 200 Gbps based on its own benchmarking.
Netavo has commercially released the broadband gateway software used on its own network. The platform runs on standard x86 servers, combines subscriber management, carrier-grade NAT and routing, and offers licensing based on concurrent subscribers.
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Key Highlights
Netavo has commercially released its BNG and L2TP Network Server software.
The platform runs on standard x86 servers and supports PPPoE, IPoE and L2TP connections.
Netavo says it supports up to 100,000 concurrent subscribers with IPv4 and IPv6.
Integrated CGNAT and provider-edge routing are included across licence bands.
The company reports up to 200 Gbps capacity based on its own benchmarking.
A free evaluation build supports 50 concurrent subscribers with no time limit.
UK-based network operator and software company Netavo has announced the commercial release of Netavo BNG, its Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) and L2TP Network Server (LNS) software. The company says the platform has been operating in production on its own network over the past year and is now available for other broadband operators to deploy on their own hardware.
The software brings together subscriber termination, carrier-grade network address translation (CGNAT) and provider-edge routing on standard x86 servers. For broadband operators, this offers a software-based option for handling several network functions within a single platform.
Subscriber Management, CGNAT and Routing in One Platform
A Broadband Network Gateway handles subscriber connections within an operator’s network. According to Netavo, its software supports PPPoE, IPoE and L2TP connections, provides IPv4 and IPv6 support, and can accommodate up to 100,000 concurrent subscribers.
Integrated CGNAT allows multiple subscribers to share public IPv4 addresses. Netavo includes this functionality in every licence, and the software can also run as a standalone CGNAT appliance.
The platform’s routing capabilities include BGP, MPLS Layer 3 VPNs, per-service virtual routing and forwarding instances, and a choice of IS-IS or OSPF. Subscriber authentication can be handled through RADIUS or a direct SQL database connection, with accounting support through RADIUS or Azure Service Bus.
Operators can manage Netavo BNG through a REST API, a browser-based interface with two-factor authentication, or a Junos-style command-line interface. The CLI supports configuration commits and rollbacks, allowing operators to apply changes or return to an earlier configuration.
Netavo says the data plane continues forwarding traffic while the control plane restarts or undergoes upgrades. The platform also offers two forwarding backends: DPDK for bare-metal servers and AF_XDP for deployments including virtual machines, labs and smaller sites. Operators can select the backend according to their hardware requirements.
Netavo Reports Up to 200 Gbps Capacity
Netavo reports capacity of up to 200 Gbps on a server equipped with two 100 GbE interfaces, based on its own benchmarking with quality of service and CGNAT enabled.
The company’s benchmark measures per-packet processing costs and applies an internet traffic mix to assess whether the software has sufficient processing capacity to fill both interfaces. The benchmark is included in the free evaluation build, enabling operators to assess performance on their own hardware.
Chris Byrd, Netavo’s Chief Technology Officer, said the platform was developed to run the company’s own network. He added that customers receive the same software Netavo operates internally, with carrier NAT included in its subscriber-based licensing model.
Subscriber-Based Licensing and Free Evaluation
Netavo BNG is licensed according to concurrent subscriber counts, with all features included across licence bands. The company says there are no separate charges for CGNAT, routing or throughput. Operators can install a larger server to handle more traffic without changing the licence, provided they remain within their subscriber band.
A free evaluation build supports up to 50 concurrent subscribers, includes every feature and has no time limit. Optional production-support packages range from business-hours assistance to 24×7 coverage with response-time commitments.
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FAQs
What is Netavo BNG?
Netavo BNG is broadband gateway software that combines subscriber management, carrier-grade NAT and provider-edge routing on standard x86 servers.
Which subscriber connection protocols does Netavo BNG support?
It supports PPPoE, IPoE and L2TP connections, along with IPv4 and IPv6.
How many subscribers can Netavo BNG support?
According to Netavo, the platform supports up to 100,000 concurrent subscribers. The company also reports up to 200 Gbps capacity based on its own benchmarking.
How is Netavo BNG licensed?
Licensing is based on concurrent subscriber counts. All features are included across licence bands, with no separate charges for CGNAT, routing or throughput.
Is a free evaluation version available?
Yes. Netavo offers a free evaluation build supporting up to 50 concurrent subscribers, with all features enabled and no time limit.