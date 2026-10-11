Airtel CEO Says Rs 300 ARPU is Very Close

Bharti Airtel, after raising the tariffs for postpaid mobile plans, is counting on its ARPU (average revenue per user) figure to go up. The ARPU will not get a huge boost from postpaid price going up. This is because postpaid only comprises about 8% of the telco’s total user base. However, it will still give a small short-term impact on the ARPU. But one thing which has been good for Airtel is that its speed of adding postpaid subscribers has gone up. Airtel added more than 1 million postpaid mobile users in a single quarter recently, which was the most by the telco in a quarter. This shows that the telco’s premium targeting is actually working. A million postpaid users means a higher revenue from mobile customers.

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Shashwat Sharma, the new CEO of Bharti Airtel, in a conversation with ET said that the ARPU of the company is just around the Rs 300 corner, and can go much beyond that figure. Airtel’s total subscriber base comprised 30 million, as of June 30, 2026. India’s second-largest telecom operator is betting on its premium branding and new announcements such as Fastlane technology and the free international roaming (once per SIM per year) for the users.

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Airtel Increases Postpaid Tariffs by Rs 50

Bharti Airtel has increased the price of its every postpaid plan by Rs 50. This will translate into a bump in the ARPU in the near term, and should be visible by the end of this quarter since it happened in early October. Furthermore, Airtel is expected to move ahead with the mobile tariff hikes in the coming quarter. It has been two years since Airtel and the other private telecom operators increased the tariffs for mobile users.