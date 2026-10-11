Vivo Y600S Pro 5G With Dimensity 7300e: India Launch Soon?

In October 2026, Vivo launched another smartphone for its Y series lineup: the Y600S Pro 5G in India. Vivo launched the new phone right after we saw the Vivo V80 5G and the Vivo X Fold 6 foldable at the Vivo Next event. Alongside the V80 5G, Vivo also launched a new Y series phone: the Vivo Y600S Pro 5G, which offers a 10,200mAh battery, a Q10+ AMOLED panel, the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset, and a 50MP main camera, priced between Rs 39,000 and Rs 43,000. But is it worth waiting for the India launch? Here is what you should know.
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Key Highlights
Vivo Y600S Pro 5G features a 10,200mAh battery, a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset.
The smartphone comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 32MP selfie shooter, LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
Launched in China at about Rs 39,000 for the 256GB model and Rs 43,000 for the 512GB variant, the phone is awaiting confirmation of its official India launch.
Vivo Y600S Pro 5G – What Specifications and Features Do You Get?
The newly launched Vivo Y600S Pro 5G smartphone features a premium build with a flat front screen. At the same time, the rear cameras are housed in a circular module on the back. The phone has launched in China, with hints of an India launch soon; here is what you get for the price.
Display
On the front, the Vivo Y600S Pro 5G gets a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution support and a 120Hz refresh rate; the new display is built with Q10+ material that supports HDR10+, and it features a single punch-hole selfie shooter.
Under the hood, the Vivo Y600S Pro packs the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset, a new 8-core chip launched on April 26, 2026, built on a new 6nm architecture.
On paper, the Dimensity 7300e chipset scores 831785 points on the AnTuTu 11 benchmark, while Geekbench 6 reports 1040 points for single-core performance and 3106 points for multi-core performance.
With the Dimensity 7300e chipset, you get the latest LPDDR5 RAM, and you can upgrade and expand it with 8GB of virtual RAM using memory fusion technology; you also get faster UFS 3.1 storage up to 512GB.
Camera and Battery
On the front, the new Vivo Y600S Pro features a circular camera module with a 50MP main sensor, an f/1.8 aperture, and an AI lens. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter.
On the battery front, the Vivo Y600S Pro 5G packs a larger 10,200mAh battery and supports reverse wired charging. Vivo also promises six years of battery life and support for OTG reverse charging.
Vivo Y600S Pro 5G – Is it Worth Waiting for India Launch?
For the price, you get a premium design with a circular camera module, plus MediaTek’s latest chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.
The front features a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and the largest battery in this price segment.
If you want a bigger battery, a decent camera, and a powerful chipset, the Vivo Y600S Pro offers solid specs for the price. However, Vivo has not yet confirmed a launch in India.
So, for India, it may be worth waiting if you don’t need an urgent upgrade.
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FAQs
Has Vivo launched the Y600S Pro 5G in India?
No, Vivo has not confirmed the India launch of the Y600S Pro 5G. The Y600S Pro smartphone has launched in China, but Vivo has not announced its availability in India.
What is the expected price of the Vivo Y600S Pro 5G in India?
The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant for Vivo Y600s Pro is priced at about Rs 39,000, while the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant for Vivo Y600s Pro is priced around Rs 43,000 based on Chinese launch prices and rupee conversions.
What processor powers the Vivo Y600S Pro 5G?
The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e octa-core chipset built on a 6nm process. It comes with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
Which operating system does the Vivo Y600S Pro 5G run?
The Vivo Y600S Pro 5G runs OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.
Is the Vivo Y600S Pro 5G worth waiting for in India?
The Vivo Y600S Pro 5G may be worth considering if you prioritise long battery life, a large AMOLED display, and capable mid-range processing hardware. However, buyers should wait for official India launch details and pricing before deciding.