Vivo Y600S Pro 5G With Dimensity 7300e: India Launch Soon?

In October 2026, Vivo launched another smartphone for its Y series lineup: the Y600S Pro 5G in India. Vivo launched the new phone right after we saw the Vivo V80 5G and the Vivo X Fold 6 foldable at the Vivo Next event. Alongside the V80 5G, Vivo also launched a new Y series phone: the Vivo Y600S Pro 5G, which offers a 10,200mAh battery, a Q10+ AMOLED panel, the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset, and a 50MP main camera, priced between Rs 39,000 and Rs 43,000. But is it worth waiting for the India launch? Here is what you should know.

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Key Highlights Vivo Y600S Pro 5G features a 10,200mAh battery, a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset.

The smartphone comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 32MP selfie shooter, LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Launched in China at about Rs 39,000 for the 256GB model and Rs 43,000 for the 512GB variant, the phone is awaiting confirmation of its official India launch.

Vivo Y600S Pro 5G – What Specifications and Features Do You Get?

The newly launched Vivo Y600S Pro 5G smartphone features a premium build with a flat front screen. At the same time, the rear cameras are housed in a circular module on the back. The phone has launched in China, with hints of an India launch soon; here is what you get for the price.

Display

On the front, the Vivo Y600S Pro 5G gets a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution support and a 120Hz refresh rate; the new display is built with Q10+ material that supports HDR10+, and it features a single punch-hole selfie shooter.