Vivo V80 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

October 10, 2026: After a long wait and rumours, Vivo has finally launched its new Vivo V80 5G smartphone in India today. It comes with top-tier hardware, software features powered by the latest Origin OS, an aluminum frame, and a set of flagship cameras on the back. Vivo has launched the new phone starting at Rs 62,999, and it should be a solid contender against smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, and even Oppo. Let’s take a look at the specifications, features, and pricing.

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Key Highlights Vivo just launched its all-new Vivo V80 5G phone in India.

Vivo V80 5G starts at Rs 62,999 with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The top-end models include 256GB and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, both with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, priced at Rs 69,999 and Rs 79,999 respectively.

Vivo has partnered with Zeiss to offer a premium flagship camera on the rear.

Also Read: Vivo T5X 5G for Rs 24999 for Flipkart Sale – Is It Worth Buying?

Vivo V80 5G – Specifications and Features Revealed in India

Vivo V80 5G phone has finally launched in India, with a glass front and an aluminum chassis. The rear is also glass.

Display

The V80 takes a compact form factor, with a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display on the front, 144Hz refresh rate support, HDR10+ certification, and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, we get the latest power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, a 4nm chipset first launched in May 2025 that offers solid performance for the price. It helps position the V80 against rivals that rely on similar mid-range flagship chips.