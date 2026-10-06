Vivo V80 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

October 10, 2026: After a long wait and rumours, Vivo has finally launched its new Vivo V80 5G smartphone in India today. It comes with top-tier hardware, software features powered by the latest Origin OS, an aluminum frame, and a set of flagship cameras on the back. Vivo has launched the new phone starting at Rs 62,999, and it should be a solid contender against smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, and even Oppo. Let’s take a look at the specifications, features, and pricing.
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Key Highlights
Vivo just launched its all-new Vivo V80 5G phone in India.
Vivo V80 5G starts at Rs 62,999 with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The top-end models include 256GB and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, both with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, priced at Rs 69,999 and Rs 79,999 respectively.
Vivo has partnered with Zeiss to offer a premium flagship camera on the rear.
Vivo V80 5G – Specifications and Features Revealed in India
Vivo V80 5G phone has finally launched in India, with a glass front and an aluminum chassis. The rear is also glass.
Display
The V80 takes a compact form factor, with a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display on the front, 144Hz refresh rate support, HDR10+ certification, and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.
Processor, RAM and Storage
Under the hood, we get the latest power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, a 4nm chipset first launched in May 2025 that offers solid performance for the price. It helps position the V80 against rivals that rely on similar mid-range flagship chips.
Built on an 8-core architecture, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 offers 1 Kryo Prime (Cortex-720) core at 2800 MHz, 4 Kryo Gold (Cortex-720) cores at 2400 MHz, and 3 Kryo Silver (Cortex-520) cores at 1840 MHz.
On paper, AnTuTu 11 shows a benchmark score of 1329936, while Geekbench 6 gives the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 a total score of 1270 points for single-core processing and 4,106 points for multi-core processing.
Paired with a faster, more efficient chipset, it also gets 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM; storage starts at UFS 3.1 for the base 128GB model, while the top-end 256GB and 512GB models get faster UFS 4.1 storage.
On the camera front, Vivo has partnered with Zeiss to deliver a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto with an f/2.7 aperture, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 110-degree field of view.
On the front, we get a 50MP selfie shooter with an f/2 aperture lens.
Battery
On the battery side, the Vivo V80 packs a larger 7200mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support, plus reverse wired and bypass charging.
Colour options
Vivo launched its new Vivo V80 5G in three colour options, including Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue, and Stellar Black.
Vivo V80 5G has officially launched in India, and its price has been confirmed.
The V80 5G starts at Rs 62,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and UFS 3.1 128GB storage.
The mid-variant has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage, priced at Rs 69,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and UFS 4.1 512GB storage costs Rs 79,999.
Vivo is offering exclusive mainline offers, including an Easy EMI option starting at Rs 2625 per month.
You can get a 1-year extended warranty, up to 10% V-Upgrade Exchange Bonus, and a Google One subscription.
You can own a Vivo V80 for just Rs 101 or get 10% instant cashback with 40% V-Shield subscriptions.
For online-only purchases, you can own the V80 5G for Rs 2626 per month through an easy EMI option. This includes 10% instant cashback or a 10% exchange bonus, plus a 1-year extended warranty and a Google One subscription with 100 GB storage.
You can buy the new Vivo V80 5G on the Vivo website, Flipkart, and even on Amazon.
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FAQs
What is the Vivo V80 5G price in India?
The Vivo V80 5G starts at Rs 62,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 256GB model costs Rs 69,999, while the 512GB variant costs Rs 79,999.
What processor does the Vivo V80 5G use?
The Vivo V80 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
What are the camera specifications of the Vivo V80 5G?
The Vivo V80 5G features a 50MP main camera with OIS, a periscope telephoto camera also at 50MP, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. It also has a 50MP front camera for selfies.
Where can I buy the Vivo V80 5G in India?
You can buy the Vivo V80 5G on the Vivo website, Flipkart, and Amazon.
What offers are available with the Vivo V80 5G?
Vivo offers benefits like easy EMI options, instant cashback or exchange, a 1-year extended warranty, a V-Upgrade Exchange Bonus, and a Google One subscription with 100GB storage.