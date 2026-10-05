Xiaomi 17T 5G Price in India Increased

Xiaomi has increased the price of Xiaomi 17T 5G in India. The device was launched a few months back and it came with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The devices have seen a price increase of up to Rs 5,000. This is happening just ahead of the festive season. Xiaomi is just one of the brands which has increased the prices. Even brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, Apple and more have increased the price of their phones in the country. Here is what you need to know about the developments.

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Xiaomi 17T 5G Price in India

Xiaomi 17T 5G has a base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and it is currently listed at a price of Rs 69,999 instead of the previous price of Rs 64,999. Then we have the 512GB + 256GB variant which is priced at Rs 74,999, and this variant was earlier priced at Rs 69,999 in the country. The prices have been updated by the brand on the official website of Xiaomi India and Amazon.in.

The Xiaomi 17T 5G was introduced in India at Rs 54,999, and thus, this means that the latest price revision has made it Rs 10,000 more expensive. The device launched in multiple colour options including Violet, Blue, and Black. The new prices are effective in India from October 1, 2026.

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Xiaomi 17T 5G is a powerful smartphone with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.