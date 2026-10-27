iPad mini Launches with OLED Display, A20 Pro Chip

Highlights
- Apple has finally refreshed one of its most elegant and useful products for professionals and students - the iPad mini.
- The new iPad mini 2026 finally features an OLED display.
- This time, there is also a nano-texture option available this time for the users.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Apple has finally refreshed one of its most elegant and useful products for professionals and students – the iPad mini. The new iPad mini 2026 finally features an OLED display. What is new this time is the chipset, and the design which is now thinner and lighter. The display is also slightly larger. This time, there is also a nano-texture option available this time for the users. iPad mini has been seen in the hands of pilots, doctors, and professionals who need a portable product to read and store information on the go. Here’s what you need to know about the iPad mini.
iPad mini OLED Price in India
Before the product’s features and specifications, the iPad mini OLED is available in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB priced at Rs 82,900, Rs 94,900, and Rs 1,18,900. The 512GB variant comes with a 6-core CPU, 7-core GPU, and dual 16-core neural engine. The other two variants have a 5-core CPU and a 16-core neural engine. So the 512GB variant will be better. The iPad mini OLED is available in two colours – Midnight and Starlight.
The nano-texture display variant is available only with 512GB storage, and it costs Rs 1,30,900. Note that the above pricing is for Wi-Fi only. You have to pay extra for Wi-Fi + Cellular which costs Rs 1,48,900 for the 512GB storage. The 128GB Wi-Fi + cellular variant costs Rs 1,00,900. The 256GB Wi-Fi + cellular variant costs Rs 1,06,900.