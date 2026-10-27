OPPO Find X10 Forest Green Edition Announced

Highlights
- OPPO Find X10 was recently launched in India, and it was also launched in China.
- The Find X10 series now has received a new variant.
- The company is calling it the Forest Green edition, and it is basically a new shade.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
OPPO Find X10 was recently launched in India, and it was also launched in China. The Find X10 series now has received a new variant. But this variant is only for China as of now, not India. The company is calling it the Forest Green edition, and it is basically a new shade. It will be available in three storage variants, and the special thing about this edition is that it has been built in collaboration with a New York based artists. The company has also introduced three new accessories for the Forest Green edition of the OPPO Find X10.
Let us take a look at the storage, availability and specifications of the OPPO Find X10.
OPPO Find X10 Forest Green Edition Storage Variants and Specifications
OPPO Find X10 was launched recently in collaboration with a New York based German illustrator, Karlotta Freier. The company announced the collab over a social media post on Weibo. It is now available for pre-orders on the official OPPO online store. The Forest Green edition will go on sale in China on October 30, 2026, and will be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variant.
OPPO Find X10 Forest Edition will have the same specifications as the regular Find X10. It will, however, get three new themed accessories. There is a 100% silk Forest Green scarf, a Forest Green phone casse, and a Forest Green phone strap. The Find X10 Forest Green Edition price is yet to be unveiled. The company has only showcased the product and made it available for pre-orders.