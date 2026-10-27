OPPO Find X10 Forest Green Edition Announced

OPPO Find X10 was recently launched in India, and it was also launched in China. The Find X10 series now has received a new variant. But this variant is only for China as of now, not India. The company is calling it the Forest Green edition, and it is basically a new shade. It will be available in three storage variants, and the special thing about this edition is that it has been built in collaboration with a New York based artists. The company has also introduced three new accessories for the Forest Green edition of the OPPO Find X10.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Let us take a look at the storage, availability and specifications of the OPPO Find X10.

OPPO Find X10 Forest Green Edition Storage Variants and Specifications

OPPO Find X10 was launched recently in collaboration with a New York based German illustrator, Karlotta Freier. The company announced the collab over a social media post on Weibo. It is now available for pre-orders on the official OPPO online store. The Forest Green edition will go on sale in China on October 30, 2026, and will be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variant.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

OPPO Find X10 Forest Edition will have the same specifications as the regular Find X10. It will, however, get three new themed accessories. There is a 100% silk Forest Green scarf, a Forest Green phone casse, and a Forest Green phone strap. The Find X10 Forest Green Edition price is yet to be unveiled. The company has only showcased the product and made it available for pre-orders.