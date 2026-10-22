Oppo Find X10 Takes on iPhone 18 Pro With Rs 9 Privilege Offer

If you are planning an expensive upgrade to the new Apple iPhone 18 Pro, check out Oppo’s new Android flagship, the Oppo Find X10 models. These will launch in India on October 22, 2026, at 4:45 pm IST. They will challenge the iPhone 18 Pro in processor, display, and price. The Apple iPhone 18 Pro is available at Rs 1,64,900 for the base model, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900. Insider reports hint that the Oppo Find X10 will start at Rs 1,29,999, and the Find X10 Pro Max will range from Rs 1,59,999 to Rs 1,89,999. Oppo is also offering a Rs 9 Privilege Offer Bundle with goodies worth Rs 29,997, including a chance to win one of 50 Oppo Pad SE units, plus a Rs 1000 off coupon on Oppo Pad Mini purchase and a Rs 400 off coupon on Oppo Enco X4.

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max to be India’s First Phone with Triple 200MP Sensors

Speculation suggests Oppo’s Find X10 models will sell 1 lakh units soon after launch.

If you’re curious what the Oppo Find X10 offers over the Apple iPhone 18 Pro, we’ve got everything you need to know.

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Also Read: OPPO Find X10 India Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications and More

OPPO Find X10 Privilege Offer Explained: What Do You Get?

Oppo announced its new Rs 9 Privilege offer with the launch of the Oppo Find X10 series. You get exclusive Oppo offers worth Rs 29,997 for just Rs 9.

The privilege offer includes a limited bundle of a free Oppo Pad SE (4GB RAM + 128GB storage) Wi-Fi variant, available in only 50 units. You can also avail a Rs 1000 off coupon on the Oppo Pad Mini and a Rs 500 off coupon on the Oppo Enco X4 buds.

So before the Oppo launch on October 22, 2026, at 4:45 pm IST, you can check out the Rs 9 Privilege offer bundle through the official Oppo website. If you are looking to upgrade to a new premium phone, this bundle should be the right choice.

You’ll get the new Oppo Tab SE plus discount coupons for the Oppo Find Mini and Enco X4 earbuds, which will launch alongside the Oppo Find X10 models.

Other launch offers include the Find X10 Series Premium Gift Box with Priority shipping.

Oppo also offers 6 months of no-cost EMI and a 12% instant bank discount. You can also avail an additional Rs 8000 exchange bonus, 180-day hardware defect replacement, and 25 points redemption.

Oppo Find X10 VS Apple iPhone 18 Pro Models: Ultimate Comparison

Oppo Find X10 models will feature a premium design with a square rear camera module and a glass back. The front will have a flat display with smaller bezels and a punch-hole selfie shooter. The specs and features will take cues from the Apple iPhone 18 Pro models.

Display

The standard Oppo Find X10 will have a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a maximum 288Hz touch sampling rate, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a colour depth of 1.07 billion colours.

The top-end Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will have a larger 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a peak touch sampling rate of 288Hz, and the same 1.07 billion colour depth.

The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel that supports a high refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. The iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a larger 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a faster 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

Also Read: Oppo Announces ColorOS 17 Release with AI Feature on Oct 13

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the Oppo Find X10 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, built on a 3nm process.

The Dimensity 9600M scores 4,011,932 points on the AnTuTu 11 benchmark, while Geekbench 6 reports 3,302 points for single-core and 10,240 points for multi-core performance.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro flagship chipset, recently launched and built on a 2nm process with an 8-core architecture.

Benchmark results show the Dimensity 9600 Pro scores 4,838,033 on AnTuTu 11. Geekbench 6 reports 4,188 points for single-core and 13,145 points for multi-core performance.

For RAM and storage, both Oppo Find X10 models will offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro will pack the A20 Pro chipset, a recently launched 2nm-based chip with 6 cores.

Benchmark testing results for the Apple iPhone 18 Pro’s new A20 Pro show a total score of 3,434,654 points. Geekbench 6 reports 4,772 points for single-core performance and 12,989 points for multi-core performance.

For storage and RAM, you get up to 12GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

Also Read: OPPO Find X10 Pro Max to be India’s First Phone with Triple 200MP Sensors

Camera

The Oppo Find X10 5G flagship has a 200MP main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.0 aperture, and a 200MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture.

On the front, you get a 50MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max has a triple-camera setup: a 200MP main sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a 200MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/1.5 aperture, and a 200MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.1 aperture.

The front has a 50MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro has a rear triple-camera setup with a variable-aperture 48MP main sensor adjustable between f/1.5 and f/4.0. It also includes a 48MP periscope telephoto sensor with an f/2.8 aperture and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

On the front, both iPhone 18 Pro models get an 18MP selfie shooter with an f/1.9 aperture lens.

Battery

On the battery front, the standard Oppo Find X10 models get a larger 8000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC faster wired charging, while the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max also supports 80W SuperVOOC faster wired charging.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro gets a 4056mAh battery with 25W faster wired charging. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max comes with a 5391mAh battery with the same 25W faster wired charging.

Also Read: OPPO Pad Mini Matte Display Edition, Enco X4 India Launch Date Confirmed

Will Oppo Find X10 Take on Apple iPhone 18 Pro?

In terms of specs and price, the Oppo Find X10 competes with the Apple iPhone 18 Pro.

Insider reports suggest the Oppo Find X10 will start at Rs 1,29,999, and the Find X10 Pro Max will range from Rs 1,59,999 to Rs 1,89,999.

The Oppo Find X10 models offer premium hardware, and Oppo will officially launch them and confirm pricing for the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max.

Image Credits: Yogesh Brar (heyitsyogesh), Bradley (VerdeSelvans), PowerMacG6 (Powermacg6)

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