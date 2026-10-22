Oppo Find X10 Takes on iPhone 18 Pro With Rs 9 Privilege Offer

If you are planning an expensive upgrade to the new Apple iPhone 18 Pro, check out Oppo’s new Android flagship, the Oppo Find X10 models. These will launch in India on October 22, 2026, at 4:45 pm IST. They will challenge the iPhone 18 Pro in processor, display, and price. The Apple iPhone 18 Pro is available at Rs 1,64,900 for the base model, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900. Insider reports hint that the Oppo Find X10 will start at Rs 1,29,999, and the Find X10 Pro Max will range from Rs 1,59,999 to Rs 1,89,999. Oppo is also offering a Rs 9 Privilege Offer Bundle with goodies worth Rs 29,997, including a chance to win one of 50 Oppo Pad SE units, plus a Rs 1000 off coupon on Oppo Pad Mini purchase and a Rs 400 off coupon on Oppo Enco X4.

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Key Highlights

  • The Oppo Find X10 launch promotion offers benefits worth up to Rs 29,997, including a chance to win an OPPO Pad SE and discounts on selected accessories.
  • The Find X10 series is tipped to feature AMOLED displays with refresh rates of up to 144Hz, MediaTek flagship chipsets, and camera systems led by 200MP sensors.
  • With a starting price of Rs 1,29,999, the standard Find X10 could be positioned below the iPhone 18 Pro, although official pricing remains unconfirmed.

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Speculation suggests Oppo’s Find X10 models will sell 1 lakh units soon after launch.

If you’re curious what the Oppo Find X10 offers over the Apple iPhone 18 Pro, we’ve got everything you need to know.