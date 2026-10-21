OPPO Find X10 India Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications and More

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, is slated to launch the OPPO Find X10 series in India tomorrow. The date has been scheduled for October 22, 2026. The company has not shared much about the devices. However, we know that the specifications will more or less be the same as the OPPO Find X10 series which was launched in China. There are likely going to be two phones – OPPO Find X10 and OPPO Find X10 Pro Max. Both the devices will be powerful and feature a camera setup which will be one of the best in the country. Let us take a look at the expected price and other details about the devices.

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OPPO Find X10 Series India Price (Expected)

OPPO Find X10 series could start in India for an amount close to Rs 90,000. The base variant of the Find X10 is expected to cost Rs 89,990, and the Find X10 Pro Max is expected to cost Rs 1,29,990. The actual price will be unveiled at the time of the launch.

OPPO Find X10 Series Specifications in India

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max will be the first phone in India which will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, built on the 2nm process. The chipset is clockedd at 4.55 GHz. OPPO has further confirmed that this chip on the Find X10 Pro Max will be coupled with Oppo’s Laminar Flow Engine.

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OPPO Find X10 Pro Max will also be the first phone in India to feature three 200MP sensors at the back. No other phone in the country has such a setup. To enhance the photography experience, there will be LUMO Hyper Pixel and LUMO True Engines. The Find X9 series was very impressive with its cameras. We expect that the Find X10 series will be no less. The Find X10 Pro Max will be the top end phone in the series for India. This year, OPPO might skip the Find X10 Ultra in the country.