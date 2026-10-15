OPPO Pad Mini Matte Display Edition, Enco X4 India Launch Date Confirmed

OPPO, a Chinese tech maker, has confirmed the OPPO Pad Mini Matte Display Edition and Enco X4 launch in India. The launch date for the two products has been confirmed in the country now. OPPO Pad Mini Matte Display Edition and Enco X4 will launch the same day as the OPPO Find X10 series in India. The launch date has been confirmed by the brand for October 22, 2026. The Find X10 series will be the highlight, which will have two phones including OPPO Find X10, and OPPO Find X10 Pro Max. Let ust take a look at the confirmed details.

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OPPO Pad Mini Matte Display Edition, Enco X4 India Launch Date and Time

OPPO Pad Mini Matte Display edition and Enco X4 will launch soon in India. The launch is scheduled for October 22, 2026, at 4:45 PM IST. The tablet will be launched in a single Lavender Purple colour, and it is already showcased on the website of the company. The OPPO Enco X4 has been listed in two colours including Aurora Violet and Glacier White.

The OPPO Pad Mini Matte Edition is going to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC and is confirmed to feature an 8000mAh battery. The tablet will come with a 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. The display has TUV Rheinland certification. The display will have a matte finish, and is claimed to deliver less glare, and paper like writing with stylus feedback.

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The OPPO Enco X4 is the other display. It will pack a dual-driver setup with 11mm dynamic woofer, and a 6mm planar tweeter, co-tuned with Dynaudio. The earphones are said to come with support for AI Real-Time Adaptive ANC (active noise cancellation) feature alonside AI Clear Call voice isolation. The OPPO event will be a major launch for the Indian consumer electronics market.