Airtel Upgrades Rs 200 Box Office Pack with YouTube Premium and Apple Music

India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, has enhanced its Rs 200 Box Office pack by adding YouTube Premium and Apple Music benefits at no additional cost, expanding the entertainment options available to subscribers at the existing price. The Airtel prepaid pack combines mobile data with subscriptions to multiple streaming platforms, making it an option for users seeking video and music entertainment through a single recharge.

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Reference: Four Airtel Recharges to Keep Your Digital World Going: September 2026 Edition

Airtel Rs 200 Box Office Pack Details

The pack offers 30GB of high-speed (4G/5G) data with a validity of 28 days. Its bundled benefits include YouTube Premium for 28 days, providing ad-free video streaming, background playback and offline downloads, along with Apple Music access for six months, offering ad-free music streaming.

OTT Benefits

Other benefits include Prime Video Mobile Edition, JioHotstar Mobile and ZEE5 Premium, each with a 28-day subscription. The pack also includes Aha Premium and access to more than 18 OTT services through Airtel Xstream Play Premium.

Airtel Rs 200 Box Office Pack Benefits

Pack Type: Prepaid Data Pack, Airtel Box Office Pack

Core Benefits: 30GB of high-speed data. Data usage beyond the quota will be charged at 50p/MB.

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Validity: 28 Days

Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 7.14 per day

Subscriptions and Benefits

1. YouTube Premium: A 28-day subscription offering ad-free video streaming, background playback and offline downloads.