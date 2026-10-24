Airtel vs Jio: Whose YouTube Premium Plan is Better

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are the two telecom operators offering YouTube Premium with their prepaid plans. YouTube Premium is a subscription tier offered by YouTube. With the Premium subscription, users get access to plenty of benefits such as an ad-free experience, which goes a long way in improving the user experience, and then multiple functionalities. These functionalities include things such as ability to downloads videos for later offline watching, and stream videos at a super high quality and at a higher frame rate. Now, recently, Airtel announced its YouTube Premium plan. That is why, we are comparing it with Jio’s offering to see who has a better plan here.

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Bharti Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Better YouTube Premium Option

Bharti Airtel will offer the YouTube Premium with only one prepaid plan. That is the Rs 200 option. This is a data voucher, and not a service validity bundled plan. The data voucher will come with 30GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data. The data plan from Airtel offers users Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV, and 18+ other OTT platforms, all through the Rs 200 plan. There is of course, the YouTube Premium benefit added to this data voucher. This is not a new plan. Now let’s take a look at Jio’s offering here.

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Jio also offers a Rs 200 data voucher which comes with OTT benefits, including the YouTube Premium plan. The OTT benefits include YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, SunNXT, Liongate Play, Discovery+, Kanccha Lannka, ETVWin, Chaupal, FanCode, Tarang Plus, Times Play & Hoichoi via JioTV mobile app. There is a Rs 150 discount with Cinepolis too. The plan from Jio also offers 30GB of data. Both the plans come with 28 days of validity.