Samsung Galaxy A Series Price Hike Announced: Check New Price

Samsung recently took over the internet with a massive price hike announced for one of its best-selling smartphone series, the Galaxy A series. Across its six-smartphone lineup—including the Samsung Galaxy A07, A17, A36, A56, A37, and A57 5G—prices are rising. Samsung has raised prices for all memory configurations, from base to top-end models. Some models saw a Rs 4000 hike, while most increased by Rs 2000. Check the new prices of the Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones.

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Key Highlights

  • Samsung announced a major price hike for its Galaxy A models.
  • The base Galaxy A model, the Samsung Galaxy A07, is getting a Rs 2000 price hike.
  • The top-end Galaxy A57 5G phone is getting a Rs 4000 price hike. The price hike for the Samsung Galaxy A series phones takes effect today.

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Samsung Galaxy A Series Price Hike: Here’s How Much More You Pay

Samsung announced in its release post that it has revised phone pricing, with a hike of Rs 2000 to Rs 4000 for Galaxy A models starting today, November 16, 2026. Here is the list of new prices for all Galaxy A models.

Samsung Galaxy A07 – Revised Pricing

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 20,999 → Rs 22,999 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).
  • 6GB RAM + 128 Storage: Rs 23,999 → Rs 25,999 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).

Samsung Galaxy A17 – Revised Pricing

  • 6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: Rs 27,999 → Rs 29,999 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).

Samsung Galaxy A36 – Revised Pricing

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 36,999 → Rs 38,999 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 40,999 → Rs 42,999 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).
  • 12 GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 46,499 → Rs 48,499 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Series To Get Sony IMX Camera Upgrade

More on This Topic

Samsug Galaxy A56 – Revised Pricing

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 44,999 → Rs 46,999 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 48,999 → Rs 50,999 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 54,499 → Rs 56,499 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).

Samsung Galaxy A37 – Revised Pricing

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 46,999 → Rs48,999 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 54,499 → Rs 56,499 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 63,999 → Rs 65,999 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).

Samsung Galaxy A57 – Revised Pricing

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage : Rs 62,999 → Rs 66,999 ( Hike of Rs 4,000).
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage : Rs 72,499 → Rs 76,499 ( Hike of Rs 4,000).

Here is the new hike pricing of Samsung Galaxy A models: Galaxy A07 to Galaxy A17 to Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56, and Galaxy A37 5G will get a price hike of around Rs 2000, while the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G will get a whopping Rs 4000 hike.

As Samsung announced a major price hike for its Galaxy A models, it is also working on launching its next budget 5G phone, the Galaxy A18 5G for 2026.

Additionally, Samsung is developing its next flagship, the Galaxy S27 series, with a new design for the Galaxy S27 Ultra and the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G.

Image Credits: Fosudo, VerdeSelvans, Aryan Gupta 

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FAQs

Which Samsung smartphones have received a price hike in November 2026?

Samsung has raised prices for six Galaxy A series smartphones: A07, A17, A36, A56, A37, and A57 5G.

When did Samsung announce the Galaxy A series price hike?

The revised prices for the Samsung Galaxy A series came into effect on November 16, 2026.

How much has Samsung increased Galaxy A series smartphone prices?

Samsung has increased prices by Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 depending on the smartphone model and configuration.

What is the new price of the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G?

The Galaxy A57 5G starts at Rs 66,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant; the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 76,499.

Are all Samsung Galaxy A series models affected by the price hike?

According to the announced revision, all six listed Galaxy A series models have received price increases.

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