Highlights
- Samsung announced a major price hike for the Galaxy A series smartphone line.
- The smartphones getting the price hike include the Galaxy A07, Galaxy A17, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56, and Galaxy A37. Each is getting a Rs 2000 price hike for the memory configurations.
- The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G smartphone alone is getting a Rs 4000 price hike.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Samsung recently took over the internet with a massive price hike announced for one of its best-selling smartphone series, the Galaxy A series. Across its six-smartphone lineup—including the Samsung Galaxy A07, A17, A36, A56, A37, and A57 5G—prices are rising. Samsung has raised prices for all memory configurations, from base to top-end models. Some models saw a Rs 4000 hike, while most increased by Rs 2000. Check the new prices of the Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones.
Key Highlights
- Samsung announced a major price hike for its Galaxy A models.
- The base Galaxy A model, the Samsung Galaxy A07, is getting a Rs 2000 price hike.
- The top-end Galaxy A57 5G phone is getting a Rs 4000 price hike. The price hike for the Samsung Galaxy A series phones takes effect today.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 to Get New Pro Model and Better Displays
Samsung Galaxy A Series Price Hike: Here’s How Much More You Pay
Samsung announced in its release post that it has revised phone pricing, with a hike of Rs 2000 to Rs 4000 for Galaxy A models starting today, November 16, 2026. Here is the list of new prices for all Galaxy A models.
Samsung Galaxy A07 – Revised Pricing
- 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 20,999 → Rs 22,999 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).
- 6GB RAM + 128 Storage: Rs 23,999 → Rs 25,999 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).
Samsung Galaxy A17 – Revised Pricing
- 6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: Rs 27,999 → Rs 29,999 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).