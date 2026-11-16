Samsung recently took over the internet with a massive price hike announced for one of its best-selling smartphone series, the Galaxy A series. Across its six-smartphone lineup—including the Samsung Galaxy A07, A17, A36, A56, A37, and A57 5G—prices are rising. Samsung has raised prices for all memory configurations, from base to top-end models. Some models saw a Rs 4000 hike, while most increased by Rs 2000. Check the new prices of the Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones.

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Key Highlights Samsung announced a major price hike for its Galaxy A models.

The base Galaxy A model, the Samsung Galaxy A07, is getting a Rs 2000 price hike.

The top-end Galaxy A57 5G phone is getting a Rs 4000 price hike. The price hike for the Samsung Galaxy A series phones takes effect today.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 to Get New Pro Model and Better Displays

Samsung Galaxy A Series Price Hike: Here’s How Much More You Pay

Samsung announced in its release post that it has revised phone pricing, with a hike of Rs 2000 to Rs 4000 for Galaxy A models starting today, November 16, 2026. Here is the list of new prices for all Galaxy A models.

Samsung Galaxy A07 – Revised Pricing

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 20,999 → Rs 22,999 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).

6GB RAM + 128 Storage: Rs 23,999 → Rs 25,999 ( Hike of Rs 2,000).

Samsung Galaxy A17 – Revised Pricing