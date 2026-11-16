Samsung Galaxy A18 5G India Launch Tipped: What to Expect

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next 5G phone, a new budget device called the Samsung Galaxy A18 5G. Speculation suggests it will bring major spec upgrades and 5G connectivity at a budget-friendly price. Ahead of the launch, we have you covered with the specifications and features you will get.

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Key Highlights Samsung is preparing to launch its next biggest budget 5G phone, the Galaxy A18 5G, in India.

The new Galaxy A18 5G phone will come with an AMOLED display on the front.

Samsung Galaxy A18 5G will launch soon in India, although the launch date is not yet confirmed.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price Goes Up in India

Samsung Galaxy A18 5G Could Be Samsung’s Next Budget Hit – Here is Why

Samsung’s new Galaxy A18 5G phone was recently spotted on the Bluetooth SIG Certification website, hinting that the Galaxy A18 5G India launch is near. Ahead of the launch, here are the specifications and features we will see.

If we look at the Bluetooth SIG Database, Samsung has registered seven new models: SM-A186B, SM-A186B/DS, SM-A186U1, SM-A186U, SM-A186W, SM-A1860, and SM-S186V for the Galaxy A18 5G phone. The phone will come with solid features, whether on the display, camera, or battery.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A18 5G will feature a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh-rate support.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Series To Get Sony IMX Camera Upgrade

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This makes it one of the few budget smartphones with an AMOLED panel, while others like OnePlus’s N6X 5G have moved to IPS LCDs.