Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro Design Leaked
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro new leaks have appeared online, revealing a final design for the top-end flagships with specification and feature details. Samsung is switching to Sony IMX sensors and adding a slightly bigger battery.
Samsung is gearing up to launch its biggest flagship for 2027, the Galaxy S27 series. Leaks suggest four new models, including the standard Galaxy S27 5G and the larger Galaxy S27+ 5G. For the top-end models, the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G will be a new addition alongside the Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G. As Samsung prepares to launch the Galaxy S27 series, we have new details on the final design of the top-end models, including the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G and Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.
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Key Highlights
The top-end models in the Samsung Galaxy S27 series will include the Galaxy S27 Pro and the Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.
The final designs of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra have been revealed, showing a completely new design.
Leaks also suggest that Samsung might use the Exynos 2700 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor onboard.
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and the Galaxy S27 Pro – Samsung Changes Its Old Design?
Samsung has offered solid features over the years while keeping the same design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, launched five years ago.
Now, the new Galaxy S27 Ultra will get a new design. Samsung is preparing to add a new flagship model, the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G, with a similar design that bridges the price gap between the Galaxy S27+ and the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro – Leaked Specifications and Features
Recent leaks suggest the Galaxy S27 Pro will have a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED front panel, a Samsung M16 OLED panel with the Privacy Display 2 feature, and support for 2K resolution.
Under the hood, leaks suggest Samsung will use either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor or, in some markets like India, the Exynos 2700 chipset, with faster LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.
We will see a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide Sony IMX sensor, and a 12MP 3x telephoto Sony IMX sensor. Under the hood, there will be a 5200mAh battery with 60W wired charging and 25W wireless MagSafe charging support.
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra – Leaked Specifications and Features
The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will get an even bigger 6.9-inch flat AMOLED display with 2K resolution support. It will be a Samsung M16 OLED panel with a 2nd-generation privacy display feature and AR coating.
We will see either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 or an Exynos 2700 chipset, with the same camera sensors: a 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 50MP 5X telephoto sensor.
On the battery front, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will get an even bigger 6700mAh battery with 60W wired charging support and 25W MagSafe charging. Are you excited for the next Samsung Galaxy S27 series flagship phone?
Image Credits: S M A Sithick (smasithick)
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FAQs
How many models are expected in the Samsung Galaxy S27 series?
Leaks suggest Samsung will launch four models: Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra.
What is new about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro?
The Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to be a new flagship model positioned between the Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Ultra.
What display will the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro feature?
The Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch flat M16 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and Privacy Display 2 technology.
What display will the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra get?
The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch flat M16 AMOLED display with 2K resolution, second-generation Privacy Display technology, and an anti-reflective coating.
Will the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra have the same design?
Leaks suggest both phones will have a similar redesigned rear camera layout with a rectangular module and glass finish.