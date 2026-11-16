Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro Design Leaked

Samsung is gearing up to launch its biggest flagship for 2027, the Galaxy S27 series. Leaks suggest four new models, including the standard Galaxy S27 5G and the larger Galaxy S27+ 5G. For the top-end models, the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G will be a new addition alongside the Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G. As Samsung prepares to launch the Galaxy S27 series, we have new details on the final design of the top-end models, including the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G and Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.

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Key Highlights

  • The top-end models in the Samsung Galaxy S27 series will include the Galaxy S27 Pro and the Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.
  • The final designs of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra have been revealed, showing a completely new design.
  • Leaks also suggest that Samsung might use the Exynos 2700 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor onboard.

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and the Galaxy S27 Pro – Samsung Changes Its Old Design?

samsung galaxys27 ultra and galaxys27pro design leaked

Samsung has offered solid features over the years while keeping the same design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, launched five years ago.

Now, the new Galaxy S27 Ultra will get a new design. Samsung is preparing to add a new flagship model, the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G, with a similar design that bridges the price gap between the Galaxy S27+ and the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Leaks suggest the Galaxy S27+ will convince fans to choose the Galaxy S27 Ultra instead.

If we look at the design, the Galaxy S27 Pro and the Galaxy S27 Ultra get a completely new design with the same triple-camera setup on the rear and added main sensors.