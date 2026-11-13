Xiaomi 18 Pro with Rear Display Global Launch on November 17
Xiaomi announced the global launch of the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max models at its Paris event on November 17, 2026. The phones feature a rear display, a flagship processor, and a flagship 200MP camera sensor. We also have rumours around the India launch.
Xiaomi just confirmed the launch of its most-awaited flagship models, including the Xiaomi 18 Pro 5G and the top-end Xiaomi 18 Pro Max 5G. The new Xiaomi flagship will go on sale outside China. The phone was first teased on November 2, 2026. It will feature a new design, a flagship 200MP rear camera, and a dedicated rear display with a larger camera, making it a solid flagship upgrade.
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Key Highlights
Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max global launch announced for November 17, 2026
Both Xiaomi 18 Pro models will come with a rear display supporting “Google Maps, YouTube Music and Spotify”
Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max India launch could be pushed to December 2026.
Xiaomi 18 Pro 5G and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max 5G – Specifications and Features
The base Xiaomi 18 Pro 5G phone has an aluminium frame and a compact form factor. It features a 6.4-inch flat display with Dragon Crystal Glass 3 protection. The LTPO AMOLED panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, has 4000 nits peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1120 x 2436 pixel resolution.
On the rear, there is a 2.7-inch display. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max 5G has a larger 6.9-inch flat front display with 1208 x 2624 pixel resolution and a 2.9-inch rear display.
Under the hood, both run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.
For cameras, both Xiaomi 18 Pro models share the same sensors: a 200MP main sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor, a 50MP ultrawide angle sensor, and a 50MP selfie shooter.
On the battery front, the Xiaomi 18 Pro 5G will pack a 7000mAh battery with 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and support for 27W reverse wireless charging.
The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max 5G will come with an 8500mAh battery, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 27W reverse wireless charging support.
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FAQs
When will the Xiaomi 18 Pro launch globally?
The Xiaomi 18 Pro 5G and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max 5G will launch globally on November 17, 2026, at an event in Paris, France.
Will the Xiaomi 18 Pro launch with a rear display?
Yes, the Xiaomi 18 Pro is expected to have a dedicated 2.7-inch rear display, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will have a larger 2.9-inch rear display.
What are the key features of the Xiaomi 18 Pro rear display?
The rear display is expected to support Google Maps, YouTube Music, Spotify, notifications, and weather updates. It will also support AI-powered app experiences.
What is the difference between Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max?
The major differences are display size, rear display size, and battery capacity. The Xiaomi 18 Pro has a 6.4-inch front display, a 2.7-inch rear display, and a 7,000mAh battery. The Pro Max has a 6.9-inch front display, a 2.9-inch rear display, and an 8,500mAh battery.
Will the Xiaomi 18 Pro Series launch in India?
Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the India launch date or pricing of the Xiaomi 18 Pro series. Reports suggest the phones may arrive in India in December 2026.