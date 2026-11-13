Xiaomi 18 Pro with Rear Display Global Launch on November 17

Xiaomi just confirmed the launch of its most-awaited flagship models, including the Xiaomi 18 Pro 5G and the top-end Xiaomi 18 Pro Max 5G. The new Xiaomi flagship will go on sale outside China. The phone was first teased on November 2, 2026. It will feature a new design, a flagship 200MP rear camera, and a dedicated rear display with a larger camera, making it a solid flagship upgrade.

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Key Highlights Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max global launch announced for November 17, 2026

Both Xiaomi 18 Pro models will come with a rear display supporting “Google Maps, YouTube Music and Spotify”

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max India launch could be pushed to December 2026.

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Xiaomi 18 Pro With Unique Rear Display Launches Globally on November 17

The Xiaomi 18 Pro 5G and the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max 5G are the two new flagships set to launch next week, following weeks of teasing. However, India pricing is still unconfirmed.

Xiaomi is hosting a major event on November 17, 2026, in Paris. The launch event will also be live-streamed on YouTube. For now, you can sign up for an alert to watch it live.

While the launch is on November 17, Xiaomi has already begun pre-orders for its 18 Pro flagships.

In markets like the UK and Singapore, Xiaomi has seen overwhelming responses and is also offering additional pre-order bonuses.

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These include a braided USB Type-C cable, a 100W charger, Smart Band 11 Active, or Xiaomi Sound Outdoor, depending on the country.