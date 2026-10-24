JioFiber vs Airtel Broadband: What Do You Get for Rs 399 and Rs 499?
JioFiber’s Rs 399 plan offers 30 Mbps, while Airtel’s Rs 499 plan provides up to 40 Mbps and additional digital benefits. Including GST, their recurring rentals work out to Rs 470.82 and Rs 588.82, respectively.
Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer entry-level fibre broadband plans for households seeking affordable home internet. JioFiber’s Rs 399 option has the lower rental, while Airtel’s Rs 499 plan offers a higher advertised speed and additional digital benefits.
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Key Highlights
JioFiber’s Rs 399 plan lists 30-day validity, equal upload and download speeds, unlimited data and free voice.
Airtel’s Rs 499 plan offers up to 40 Mbps, subject to availability and applicable terms.
Airtel lists an eligible three-month OTT trial; customers should check activation and subscription conditions.
Installation waivers and advance-payment requirements can affect the initial connection cost.
Compare local reliability, fair-usage limits and the final booking quote before choosing.
However, the advertised rental is only one part of the comparison. Customers should also check GST, installation conditions, advance-payment requirements, and the duration of bundled benefits before choosing a connection.
Jio’s official comparison page lists the Rs 399 JioFiber plan with 30 days of validity, unlimited data, and free voice calling. It offers equal upload and download speeds of 30 Mbps.
The plan does not include OTT app subscriptions or on-demand TV. It is therefore a straightforward option for customers who primarily want internet access and prefer to manage entertainment subscriptions separately.
With 18% GST, the Rs 399 rental comes to Rs 470.82. This calculation excludes any applicable installation charges, deposits, or optional services.
Airtel Rs 499 Plan: Higher Speed and Digital Benefits
Airtel’s Rs 499 fibre plan advertises unlimited data at speeds of up to 40 Mbps. Its tax-inclusive rental works out to Rs 588.82, making it Rs 118 more expensive per rental payment than Jio’s Rs 399 option.
Both operators advertise unlimited data, but customers should read the applicable fair-usage terms.
Airtel’s published broadband terms specify a threshold of 3,333GB per billing cycle, after which speed is reduced to 1 Mbps. They also state that the router remains Airtel’s property and may be recovered when the service is discontinued.
Jio customers should similarly check the fair-usage conditions attached to their selected plan rather than treating the unlimited label as a promise of unrestricted full-speed usage.
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FAQs
What is the JioFiber Rs 399 plan’s price including GST?
With 18% GST, the rental comes to Rs 470.82. Installation, deposits or optional services may cost extra.
What does Airtel’s Rs 499 broadband plan offer?
It offers unlimited data at up to 40 Mbps, subject to fair-usage conditions, alongside eligible digital benefits. The rental including GST is Rs 588.82.
Does JioFiber’s Rs 399 plan include OTT subscriptions?
No. Jio’s comparison page lists OTT subscriptions and on-demand TV as not applicable to this plan.
Is installation free with these plans?
Installation waivers depend on the selected payment arrangement and offer. Confirm the upfront rental, installation charges and equipment conditions when booking.
Which plan has the lower rental?
JioFiber’s Rs 399 plan costs Rs 118 less per rental payment after GST. Airtel offers a higher advertised speed of up to 40 Mbps, compared with Jio’s 30 Mbps.