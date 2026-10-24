JioFiber vs Airtel Broadband: What Do You Get for Rs 399 and Rs 499?

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer entry-level fibre broadband plans for households seeking affordable home internet. JioFiber’s Rs 399 option has the lower rental, while Airtel’s Rs 499 plan offers a higher advertised speed and additional digital benefits.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights JioFiber’s Rs 399 plan lists 30-day validity, equal upload and download speeds, unlimited data and free voice.

Airtel’s Rs 499 plan offers up to 40 Mbps, subject to availability and applicable terms.

Airtel lists an eligible three-month OTT trial; customers should check activation and subscription conditions.

Installation waivers and advance-payment requirements can affect the initial connection cost.

Compare local reliability, fair-usage limits and the final booking quote before choosing.

However, the advertised rental is only one part of the comparison. Customers should also check GST, installation conditions, advance-payment requirements, and the duration of bundled benefits before choosing a connection.

Also Read: Jio 3-in-1 Home Services for Customers Start at Just Rs 400

JioFiber Rs 399 Plan: Price and Benefits

Jio’s official comparison page lists the Rs 399 JioFiber plan with 30 days of validity, unlimited data, and free voice calling. It offers equal upload and download speeds of 30 Mbps.

The plan does not include OTT app subscriptions or on-demand TV. It is therefore a straightforward option for customers who primarily want internet access and prefer to manage entertainment subscriptions separately.

With 18% GST, the Rs 399 rental comes to Rs 470.82. This calculation excludes any applicable installation charges, deposits, or optional services.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Adds YouTube Premium to Rs 200 Prepaid OTT Pack With 30GB Data