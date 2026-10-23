Jio 3-in-1 Home Services for Customers Start at Just Rs 400

Reliance Jio is offering customers a more varied home service, with bundling of up to three services under one plan. The best thing is affordability which Jio always ensures. The company offers these plans starting at just Rs 400. The plans are being bundled for customers with broadband, OTT (over-the-top) benefits, and live TV channels. So all of your entertainment and work needs are covered with just one plan from Reliance Jio. Let us take a look at the plans in detail.

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Reliance Jio Rs 400 Per Month Plan

Reliance Jio offers this plan as a TV only offering. Meaning, you get TV benefits (channels) with this plan. The price of this plan is Rs 2000 for five months. That brings down the cost to Rs 400 per month. With this plan, you get access to over 1000 live TV channels, including more than 200 HD channels across over 15 regional languages.

Then there is Reliance Jio Rs 1,000 TV only pack, for which also subscribers will have to pay Rs 200 setup fee. But you get the Rs 200 back from Jio in the form of four Rs 50 coupons in the MyJio app.

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Reliance Jio Rs 440 Per Month Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 2200 plan comes for five months, bringing down the cost to Rs 440 per month. This is a Wi-Fi only pack. You get Wi-Fi service with this plan for five months with 30 Mbps of speed and unlimited data (3.3TB per month).