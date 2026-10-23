Jio IPO Crosses 1 Crore Applications, Becomes First Globally to Hit Milestone, Says Company

Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) has crossed one crore applications, becoming the first IPO globally to reach the milestone, the company said. According to Jio, the mark was reached with five hours remaining before the issue’s scheduled close, with the application count still growing at that point.

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Key Highlights Jio Platforms IPO crosses one crore applications, making it among the first IPOs globally to reach this milestone.

Jio IPO was launched this month. The subscription ran was open between October 21 to October 23, 2026, with allotment starting on October 25, 2026.

According to Jio's statement, the IPO subscription crossed this milestone within five hours of the scheduled close.

The company said the public offering surpassed the previous reported global record of approximately 97 lakh applications received by Waaree Energies. The milestone marks a new benchmark in application volumes, highlighting the scale of investor participation in Jio Platforms’ stock market offering.

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Jio IPO Surpasses Previous Application Records

According to figures shared by Jio, Waaree Energies held the previous benchmark with about 97 lakh applications. Bajaj Housing Finance was also among India’s earlier record-setting public offerings, attracting approximately 90 lakh applications.

By crossing one crore applications, equivalent to 10 million, Jio Platforms moved beyond those reported application counts before the bidding window had closed.

The milestone relates specifically to the number of applications received. It should not be confused with the number of shares bid for, the subscription multiple or the number of investors who will ultimately receive an allotment.