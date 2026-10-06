Vivo T5X 5G for Rs 24999 for Flipkart Sale – Is It Worth Buying?

Flipkart announces major discounts for the Vivo T5X 5G smartphone, available for as low as Rs 24,999 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026. Launched on March 24, 2026, the phone offers solid specs including the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, a larger LCD panel, and a bigger 7200mAh battery. Originally priced at Rs 45,999, it is now down to Rs 24,999. Let’s look at other deals and whether it’s worth buying.

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Key Highlights The Vivo T5X was launched recently and is now on sale at a huge discount for the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026.

Vivo T5X will be selling for as low as Rs 24,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The new T5X phone comes with a bigger 7200mAh battery and a flagship 50MP main rear camera.

Also Read: Vivo V80 5G For Rs 62999: Price Leak Ahead of Oct 6 Launch

Vivo T5X – Specifications and Features

The Vivo T5X launched on March 24, 2026, with a flat LCD under a plastic frame and a plastic back with MIL-STD-810H military certification.

Display and Processor

The display features a larger 6.76-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, you get the power of the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, a 4nm based chipset.

The chipset offers solid on-board performance, with benchmark testing reporting a total score of 9,53,150 points on AnTuTu 11.

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In comparison, Geekbench 6 reports a total score of 1061 points for single-core performance and 3180 points for multi-core performance.