Access With Affordability Must Be a Right in Every Industry, Says Scindia: Report
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says India has moved from following global telecom standards to participating in 6G standard-setting, while highlighting the sharp fall in voice and data costs.
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said access with affordability should be a right across every industry, pointing to the sharp fall in voice and data tariffs and the exponential rise in internet and broadband users as evidence of how India has expanded its digital access, according to a PTI report dated October 6, 2026.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Voice, Data Costs Fall as Digital Access Expands
Scindia reportedly said voice call rates have fallen from Rs 16 per minute in the 1990s to becoming free, while data costs have dropped 97 per cent from Rs 287 per GB in 2014 to about Rs 8 per GB currently.
Internet users have grown from about 250 million to more than 1.1 billion today, while broadband connections have crossed the one-billion mark, he reportedly said.
“That is not additive. That is multiplicative, and that is what we have been able to do in India. Access with affordability has to be a right in every vertical, in every industry across the length and breadth of our country. And telecom has shown the path, has shown the way,” the Minister reportedly said while addressing the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) Symposium 2026.
Scindia said technology was a dependent variable and could only be an amplifier. “…Technology can only be an amplifier, and the ability of technology to have a multiplier effect depends on the quality of signal that is inputted into it as an amplifier,” he reportedly said.
Quality, Innovation and Self-Reliance Key to Brand India
He said India’s focus on building its core capabilities in terms of quality, scale and processes would enable the country to extend its strengths globally.
According to Scindia, five interconnected factors—quality, intent, innovation, technology and self-reliance—should drive this approach.
Intent creates ambition, quality turns that ambition into outcomes while innovation converts those outcomes into “leapfrog capabilities”, while technology such as artificial intelligence can then scale without diluting the integrity of core message, Scindia reportedly said. Atmanirbharta or self reliance he added, ensures that the foundation remains under India’s control.
Scindia said this approach would strengthen the value chain of “Brand India”, with every product, from steel and automobiles to software, telecom products and FMCG goods, contributing to global trust in Indian products, according to the report.
Follow We Will No Longer Do
“Innovation is done abroad. Not only innovation done abroad, but standards are set abroad. The ITU, the WTSA sets the telecom standards. They set it for 2G, we followed. They set it for 3G, we followed. They set it for 4G, we followed. They set it for 5G, we followed. But follow we will no longer do.
For 6G, the Bharat 6G Alliance has been set up by the Prime Minister in 2022. We have 90 members. We are today at the table on the ITU, the International Telecommunications Union. India is a participant in the setting of telecom standards for 6G ladies and gentlemen.
India Targets Greater Role in 6G Patent Development
It is our goal to contribute a minimum of 10 percent of patents. And I’ve said this many times that we followed the world on 4G, we marched with the world on 5G. But I commit to you, we will lead the world on 6G.
We’ve already contributed, and this is not repeated in the media, close to about 8,000 patents, 4,500 international patents for 6G.
And this will be music to your ears. We’ve got institutions like the IITs, private sector companies, government, all working together in seven separate verticals producing technology for 6G,” Scindia was heard as saying in a video shared by the official account on the social media platform X on October 5, 2026.