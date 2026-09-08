India Joins US and 24 Nations to Advance Security and Innovation in 6G

India has joined the United States and 24 other countries in an international effort to advance security, competitiveness and innovation in next-generation 6G networks. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick met Indian Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada on the sidelines of the G20 Innovation Ministerial in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to discuss the future of 6G technology.

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Announcing India’s participation, the US Department of Commerce said in a post on X on September 8, 2026:

“Secretary Lutnick met with Indian Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada on the sidelines of the G20 Innovation Ministerial to discuss the future of 6G.

Today, we are pleased to announce that India has joined the U.S. and 24 other countries in the effort to ensure that next generation networks reflect our shared security interests, strengthen our competitiveness, and drive innovation in 6G,” posted US Department of Commerce on X.

Prasada also welcomed the collaboration, highlighting its potential impact on the global digital landscape. In a post on X on the same day, he said:

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“With U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at the G20 Innovation Ministerial meeting held in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA.

India’s joint effort with the United States and 24 other countries to promote innovation and competition in 6G technology will give a new direction to the global digital landscape.”