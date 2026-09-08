India Joins US and 24 Nations to Advance Security and Innovation in 6G

India has joined the United States and 24 other countries in an international effort to advance security, competitiveness and innovation in next-generation 6G networks. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick met Indian Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada on the sidelines of the G20 Innovation Ministerial in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to discuss the future of 6G technology.
“Secretary Lutnick met with Indian Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada on the sidelines of the G20 Innovation Ministerial to discuss the future of 6G.
Today, we are pleased to announce that India has joined the U.S. and 24 other countries in the effort to ensure that next generation networks reflect our shared security interests, strengthen our competitiveness, and drive innovation in 6G,” posted US Department of Commerce on X.
“With U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at the G20 Innovation Ministerial meeting held in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA.
India’s joint effort with the United States and 24 other countries to promote innovation and competition in 6G technology will give a new direction to the global digital landscape.”
The development underscores India’s growing engagement in international efforts to shape the standards, security framework and technological ecosystem for next-generation wireless networks.
G20 Innovation Ministers Back Emerging Technology Cooperation
According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on September 7, 2026, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada led the Indian delegation at the G20 Innovation Ministers’ Meeting, held on September 1–2, 2026, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States. The meeting was hosted by the US Department of Commerce and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).
The MoS was accompanied by Ajit Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), senior officials from MeitY, Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), as well as officials of the Embassy of India in the US.
At the conclusion of the Ministerial, the G20 Ministers reportedly released the Innovation Ministerial Statement recognizing that “emerging technologies have the potential to unlock prosperity, enhance productivity, and expand opportunity for all our peoples.”
The consensus statement articulates shared broad agreement across six pillars: pro-innovation policy frameworks, technology for opportunity and prosperity, skilled technical workforce development, intellectual property policies for artificial intelligence (AI), AI for standards and standards for AI, and industrial innovation and investment in supply chains.
Ministers also reached consensus on the Carolina Principles for Emerging Technologies, which call on countries to invest in foundational research, strengthen commercialization pathways, and enable trusted technology adoption and deployment. Other deliverables of the Ministerial included the AI Prosperity Objectives and the AI Prosperity Compact, which will further technical workforce development across G20 nations and expand opportunities for private sector partnership, according to the Ministry.
On the sidelines of the G20 Ministerial, MoS reportedly held several bilateral discussions.
European Commission
In his bilateral meeting with Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, both discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation in innovation and building trusted digital ecosystems that enable technology-led growth and shared prosperity.
France
In the meeting with Anne Le Henanff, Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs of France, both sides discussed advancing cooperation in AI and digital technologies. India and France remain committed to strengthening technology-driven innovation and building partnerships for a trusted digital future.
Germany
During the meeting with Thomas Jarzombek and Dr. Silke Launert, Parliamentary State Secretaries, Germany, MoS explored opportunities to further deepen India–Germany collaboration in technology, innovation and research, driving shared progress and future-ready partnerships.
African Union
In discussions with Prof. Gaspard Banyankimbona, Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, African Union, the commitment to deepening partnership with Africa and creating new opportunities for shared growth and prosperity was highlighted by offering India Stack digital solutions including DPI to the African countries.
US Secretary of Commerce
In the bilateral discussion with Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce, both sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation across Semiconductors, AI and Data Centres. During the meeting, MoS also encouraged the possibility of more US investments in ISM2.0, proposed strengthening AI technology partnership and shared mechanism for safeguards for AI.
MoS also engaged with Tom Brown, Co-founder of Anthropic, and discussed the rapidly evolving AI landscape and opportunities emerging from advances in AI. Some key discussions included the possibility of collaboration to develop benchmarks for the Indian context.
Following the G20 engagements, the MoS visited Duke University, where he interacted with the senior leadership and faculty to exchange views on areas of mutual interest, including technology, research, engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science and healthcare.
The visit also included a tour of the Robotics Laboratory at the Pratt School of Engineering, where the MoS engaged with leading researchers and experts working at the intersection of robotics, biomedical simulation, AI-enabled sensing and biomedical data, and machine learning.
The interactions underscored the significant potential for deepening academic and research collaboration between India and the United States in emerging and transformative technologies, according to the Ministry.
“The engagements during the visit underscored India’s growing role in shaping the global technology and innovation agenda and reaffirmed its commitment to building strategic partnerships that translate advances in AI, semiconductors, DPI, robotics and other emerging technologies into greater opportunities for innovation, economic growth and an improved quality of life for its citizens,” the Ministry said.
The latest development comes amid broader engagement between India and the US on trade, investment and economic cooperation. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, on September 1.
“Indian companies have invested $40 billion in the U.S. supporting more than 70,000 direct American jobs!” the official account of the US Embassy in India said in a post on X on September 2, 2026.
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