iQOO Z11xa 5G Launched: Is It Best Phone under Rs 30,000?

Vivo subsidiary gaming smartphone maker iQOO just launched its new smartphone, the Z11xa 5G, priced at Rs 28,999. It features the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a larger LCD display. But is it worth this price? Here’s the answer.

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Key Highlights Vivo’s iQOO just launched the new iQOO Z11xa 5G phone for Rs 28,999.

The Vivo Z11xa 5G features the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Vivo Z11xa is available in two colour options: Titan Black and Prismatic Green. It has dual rear cameras with a 50MP main and a 2MP bokeh sensor.

Also Read: Vivo and iQOO Raise Price of their Phones in India

iQOO Z11xa 5G Launched – Specifications and Features

After launching the iQOO Z11 5G last month, Vivo iQOO has added the Z11xa to its Z series, priced below Rs 30,000. The phone launched on September 7, 2026. Let’s look at the specifications and features.

Design

The Z11xa features a premium finish, giving the phone a premium look and feel. On the rear, there are dual-housed cameras with an LED flash and a circular ring, possibly for notifications, all inside a square module in the top-right corner.

On the front, a center-punch-hole selfie shooter has a small notch at the bottom, and the fingerprint scanner is on the side, above the power button. The iQOO Z11xa comes in two colour variants: Titan Black with a plain matte finish and Prismatic Green with a unique glossy prism design.

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iQOO also promises a durable design. The Z11xa is officially military-grade and has passed the SGS Gold Label Five Star rating under several military standards. This makes the iQOO Z11xa resistant to multiple drops, including extreme drops from heights up to 1.7m.