iQOO Z11xa 5G Launched: Is It Best Phone under Rs 30,000?

Vivo subsidiary gaming smartphone maker iQOO just launched its new smartphone, the Z11xa 5G, priced at Rs 28,999. It features the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a larger LCD display. But is it worth this price? Here’s the answer.
After launching the iQOO Z11 5G last month, Vivo iQOO has added the Z11xa to its Z series, priced below Rs 30,000. The phone launched on September 7, 2026. Let’s look at the specifications and features.
The Z11xa features a premium finish, giving the phone a premium look and feel. On the rear, there are dual-housed cameras with an LED flash and a circular ring, possibly for notifications, all inside a square module in the top-right corner.
On the front, a center-punch-hole selfie shooter has a small notch at the bottom, and the fingerprint scanner is on the side, above the power button. The iQOO Z11xa comes in two colour variants: Titan Black with a plain matte finish and Prismatic Green with a unique glossy prism design.
iQOO also promises a durable design. The Z11xa is officially military-grade and has passed the SGS Gold Label Five Star rating under several military standards. This makes the iQOO Z11xa resistant to multiple drops, including extreme drops from heights up to 1.7m.
Also, you get 400% audio-booster support with dual stereo speakers. iQOO Z11xa also gets IP68 and IP69+ water and dust resistance ratiing.
Also Read: Realme P4S 5G vs iQOO Z11 5G vs Vivo S2 5G: Which to Buy?
Display
The iQOO Z11xa 5G features a larger 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits brightness in HBM. It is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and offers Eye Comfort Mode to reduce eye strain during prolonged use.
This isn’t a great choice because Z11xa’s main competitors, such as the Poco X8, already offer larger, brighter AMOLED panels.
Processor, RAM and Storage
Under the hood, it has the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, a solid choice for the price. Launched in February 2025, it is built on a 4nm process with four high-performance cores (Cortex-A78) at 2.6 GHz and four energy-saving cores (Cortex-A55) at 2.0 GHz.15 MC2 GPU, clocked at 1.3 GHz, capable of handling most smartphone games.
According to the benchmark listing, the iQOO Z11xa’s MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset achieved a total score of 960,000 points on AnTuTu 11.
At the same time, Geekbench 6 reports a total score of 1060 points for single-core performance and 2826 points for multi-core performance.
This chipset comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the only available memory variant. The iQOO Z11xa has UFS 3.1 storage, though the RAM type is not yet confirmed.
Camera
On the rear, you get dual vertically housed cameras: a 50MP main Sony IMX852 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens, plus a 2MP bokeh camera for depth sensing; on the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter.
Also Read: iQOO Z11 5G VS Vivo S2 5G – Which Phone is Better?
Battery
Under the hood, it has a larger 7,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 44W fast wired charging.
Software
On the software side, iQOO and Vivo share the same OS and skin. The iQOO Z11xa 5G runs the latest Origin OS based on Android 16.
Vivo and iQOO promise 2 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security patch updates.
iQOO Z11xa also has new AI features, including the “Origin Island Feature,” which is inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island on the iPhone. It also includes other AI features, such as Circle to Search and an AI creation tool.
iQOO has also got new Gaming features, including AI Game Voice Changer with 4D Game Vibration.
iQOO Z11xa 5G offers solid performance for the price. You get the power-packed Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset and a bigger display; the only downside is that the smartphone uses an LCD panel.
At the same time, its competition, including the recently launched Poco X8, comes with an AMOLED Panel.
However, it also offers a strong software update policy: the iQOO Z11xa comes with up to 6 years of updates, and the battery is rated to retain 80% health after 1600 charge cycles. You also get Bypass Charging support.
Also Read: iQOO has a New Gaming Tablet Loading with the Most Powerful Qualcomm Chip
iQOO Z11xa 5G – India Price
iQOO Z11xa 5G phone is sold in only one variant, where you get 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, priced at Rs 28,999, and you can get it for as low as Rs 27,499 with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards, and you can avail up to six months of no-cost EMI too.
iQOO Z11xa 5G: Is It the Best Phone Under Rs 30,000?
iQOO Z11xa 5G offers solid performance for the price. You get the power-packed Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset and a bigger display; the only downside is that the smartphone uses an LCD panel.
Its competition, including the recently launched Poco X8, comes with an AMOLED panel. You also get a good software update policy: the iQOO Z11xa offers up to 6 years of updates, and the battery promises 80% health after 1600 charging cycles.
If you are okay with an LCD display and a decent camera, then the iQOO Z11xa is the right choice. Otherwise, we recommend another smartphone, such as the Poco X8 5G.
Image Credits: mymobileshop_rupamchowk
A small group of TelecomTalk readers helps keep this platform running. Support us if you find our work valuable.
FAQs
What is the iQOO Z11xa 5G price in India?
The iQOO Z11xa 5G is priced at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
Can I get the iQOO Z11xa for less than ₹28,999?
Yes. Eligible customers can get the phone for Rs 27,499 using ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank card offers.
How long will the iQOO Z11xa receive software updates?
iQOO promises 2 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.
Is the iQOO Z11xa good for gaming?
Yes. The Dimensity 7400 Turbo, 120Hz display, AI Game Voice Changer, and 4D Game Vibration make it suitable for gaming. However, the LCD display may be less appealing than AMOLED alternatives.
Is the iQOO Z11xa the best phone under Rs 30,000?
The iQOO Z11xa offers strong performance, a large battery, and useful gaming features. However, buyers prioritising display quality may prefer alternatives like the POCO X8 5G with its AMOLED panel.