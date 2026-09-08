Zebronics Launches India’s First 11.2.4 Channel Soundbar for Rs 69999

Zebronics, a Indian consumer tech brand, has launched a new soundbar in the country. The special thing about this soundbar is that it is India’s first one to come with 11.2.4 channel. The name of this product is Zeb-Juke Bar 11000. It is a flagship 1610W RMS home audio system engineered to transform the living room into a private entertainment arena.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



The company claims that it is the first in India to feature 11.2.4 channel setup, which envelops users to listen in a genuinely three-dimensional soundstage. So the feeling will be very much like what you get in a theatre. There are 11 high-performance drivers ensuring the sound delivered by the soundbar is top notch and high in quality. Zeb AcousticMax is also integrated in the new soundbar from the company which is its proprietary sound-processing engine that intelligently fine-tunes audio across every channel in real time.

Zebronics said that there are dual 20.32cm subwoofer drivers which can handle low-frequency duties immediately. It will help in adding depth and impact to every scene. There is built in support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. There is a wall-mountable profile and an LED display for quick and glanceable feedback. There is also magetic docking available with ambient lighting effects, adding a refined, modern touch to everyday control.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

What is more is that the company also bundles a UHF wireless microphone for karaoke sessions and celebrations. In the connectivity side, Zebronics has confirmed that the new soundbar comes with support for Bluetooth v5.3, TV eARC, Optical IN, USB, and AUX.