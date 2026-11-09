OnePlus 16 India Launch: Execs Hold a Closed Door Meeting

OnePlus, a smartphone brand under BBK Electronics, is now being rumoured to launch the OnePlus 16 in India. OnePlus is looking at only selling in two markets – China and India. Over the last six months, OnePlus India was said to skip the launch of OnePlus 16 in the country due to changes in product strategy. The company has been prioritising selling in the lower price range to capture more presence in the Indian households. However, the OnePlus 16, which just launched in China, may now finally come to India as well.

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Rumours and speculations suggested that the top device from OnePlus in India in 2026 would be the OnePlus 16R. However, now a development hints otherwise.

OnePlus Holds Closed Door Meeting, Likely for OnePlus 16 in India

A popular tech tipster Abhishek Yadav, on X (formerly Twitter) said that OnePlus executives recently had a closed door meeting in Mumbai, India. This meeting was most likely for the launch of the OnePlus 16 5G in the country. The price speculations about the phone are that it could cost something around Rs 1 lakh or more in India. This would make the OnePlus 16 unviable for a majority of the market.

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However, OnePlus 16 5G has the qualities of a big flagship phone. It has a 200MP telephoto sensor for amazing zoomed in shots, the most powerful mobile processor in the market – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, and a massive battery with fast-charging support. OnePlus 16 India launch has not been teased yet by the brand. If the company were to infact launch the device in India, it would likely be around the end of November or in December.