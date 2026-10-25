Vodafone Idea New Rs 599, Rs 899 Plans Silently Added

Vodafone Idea has added two new prepaid plans for the consumers. These plans are now available for the users to recharge with. The plans I am talking about cost Rs 599 and Rs 899, respectively. The Rs 599 plan comes with 56 days of service validity and is focused on the short-to-medium term validity seekers, meanwhile the Rs 899 plan comes with 84 days of service validity. The Rs 899 plan in some circles is offerin 1.5GB daily data, and in some is offering 2GB of daily data. Some are saying that this is a tariff hike for the Rs 859 plan, which Vi has now removed. Let us take a look at the benefits of these two prepaid plans.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 899 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 899 prepaid plan comes with 84 days of service validity. The plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There is also unlimited night data from 12 AM to 6 AM in the plan. You will also get weekend data rollover facility with the plan, along with 2GB of monthly data free from Vi. The daily cost of this plan is Rs 10.7 per day.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 599 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The Rs 599 plan from Vi also comes with 2GB of daily data. However, this recharge plan comes with 56 days of service validity. The daily cost of the Rs 599 plan is also the same as Rs 899 plan – Rs 10.7 each day. So the other benefits are the same as well. The plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to the users for 56 days. Along with this, users get Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, and Data Delights. All of these offers and benefits are present with the Rs 899 plan.