OnePlus 16 5G India Launch Details Surface Online

OnePlus 16 5G has launched in China. The company is launching this in India as well, very soon. The earlier reports suggested that OnePlus 16 would not likely come to India. The device is a very powerful flagship, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC. The phone will come to the global markets, after all, as per the rumours. OnePlus 16R would be its counterpart, which is supposedly going to launch in India as well. It will be the rebranded OnePlus Ace 7, which is soon going to launch in China.

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OnePlus 16 5G Price Tag Expected in India

OnePlus 16 5G has already launched in China, so the Chinese price is already out. But in India, it is expected to cost at least Rs 10-20k more. In China, the device launched with 12GB of RAM and 256GB as the base variant. It is also offered with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. In India, the price would likely be higher due to currency value difference and import taxes for components. So the OnePlus 16 could cost close to Rs 1 lakh in the country.

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OnePlus 16 5G Specifications

OnePlus 16 5G comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, and it can refresh at up to 185Hz. The peak brightness this phone can achieve is up to 2000nits. The device does not use the Corning Gorilla Glass, but uses a Crystal Shield Glass developed by OPPO. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor and will be 13% faster than the CPU in the OnePlus 15. Further, the phone features a 200MP camera sensor at the rear, a first for OnePlus devices. For selfies, there is a 50MP sensor at the front. OnePlus 16 packs additional chips as well, which are a P4 display chip, a G3 eSports chip, and T3 touch chip.