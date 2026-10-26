Jio Rs 399 Plan or Rs 459 Plan, Which is Better?

Reliance Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan is amazing. It is one of the best data offerings from the company. However, there is one more plan which comes with the same sort of service validity, but is more expensive, and that costs Rs 459. The ideal plan for you could be either. It is not just about the cost for either of these plans. If you are looking to get a prepaid plan from Jio which offers more than just the basic benefits, then these are the plans you should be looking at (in case you want short-term validity). Let us take a look at the prepaid plans in detail below to understand which is better for you.

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Reliance Jio Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity, and unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There is 2.5GB of daily data bundled with the plan. The add-on subscriptions with the plan are JioGames Mobile, FanCode, JioHotstar, JioTV and JioCloud. There is also a subscription to Google AI Pro plan worth Rs 35,100 along with Canva Pro worth Rs 4,000. So in terms of additional benefits, you get a super cool plan from Jio where the Rs 399 option is concerned. Of course, this plan also bundles unlimited 5G for the consumers.

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Reliance Jio Rs 459 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 459 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity as well. There is 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day bundled with this plan. Users also get access to 5GB of bonus data with the plan. The add-on subscriptions bundled with this plan are JioGames Mobile, Snapchat+, and FanCode. The Jio Special offer benefits include JioHotstar Mobile, JioAICloud, and 18 months of free Gemini AI Pro plan worth Rs 35,100 with 5000GB of cloud storage. There is Canva Pro Lite bundled with this plan which costs Rs 1,590. Users also get unlimited 5G data with this plan.