Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Discounted in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G has received a discount in India. The Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is available on Amazon India at a sweet price, and with some bank offers, the price could go down further. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a phone that I would recommend anyone in 2026 as well. It is a powerful phone, one that will give you your money’s worth. When purchasing expensive phones, one of the doubts that people have is if they can use it for a long time or not. With Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G, you do not need to worry about that. The phone will get several years of updates, and in India, with a discounted price, you will genuinely love the device.

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Let us take a look at the price and the offer available for users on Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is available in two memory variants – 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. The base variant here is enough for most Indians to carry, but in the long run might feel less, and for that, you have cloud storage. The Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is available in several colour options as well – Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver.

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For every colour option, the base variant is priced at Rs 96,999. This can be lowered further. There is a coupon discount of Rs 10,000 on Amazon India. This makes the price Rs 86,999. On top of that, you get Rs 2,609 cashback from the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. With exchange, the price of the phone can be lowered further by Rs 37,400. But this would heavily depend on the kind of phone you are carrying.