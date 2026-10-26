Reliance Jio IPO Allotment: How to Check if You Got it

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator in India, will soon be listed on the Indian stock exchanges. The IPO (Initial Public Offering) closed on October 24, 2026. The telecom operator will be listed on stock exchanges on October 28, 2026. Reliance Jio IPO allotment is now live. You can search if your application was accepted through the stock exchanges, you will be able to see it. The IPO allotment starts from tonight. For retail shareholders, there is a high chance for allotment.

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Reliance Jio IPO: How to Check Allotment

Reliance Jio IPO allotment can be checked through the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website, and also the KFin Technologies website. If the application has been accepted under your PAN, you will get the shares. You may be required to enter your application number or PAN card number.

Reliance Jio IPO GMP

Reliance Jio GMP (grey market premium) is around Rs 247 today. At this GMP, the shares are expected to list around Rs 1,366 per share. This implies a GMP of between 20-25%. Reliance Jio GMP can change any time before the shares are listed on the stock exchanges, which is expected to be on October 28, 2026. Actual listing price will depend on the market conditions as well.

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This is officially the largest IPO ever in India’s history. Jio is raising more than Rs 30,000 crore in this IPO. With this money, the company aims to reduce the high-interest debt the company has and solidify its access to further funding at a lower interest, saving thousands of crores in interest cost. Some part of the money will be used towards corporate expenses as well.