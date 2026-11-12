Jio Ranked Best in Mumbai for Download Speed in TRAI Test

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has ranked the best in the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) network assessment tests for download and upload speeds. This was for the entire Mumbai LSA (Licensed Service Area). According to the test, in the average download speed, Jio was the best as it scored 248.93 Mbps. Airtel was the second with 133.86 Mbps download speed, followed by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) which scored 89.04 Mbps.

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Jio was Also the Best Upload Performance Player

In the data upload performance, Jio was again the leading player with a score of 33.87 Mbps meanwhile Airtel had a score of 32.80 Mbps. Vodafone Idea Limited scored 23.21 Mbps in the upload segment. When it came to the private telcos, the performance was really good in terms of coverage gaps and call set up rates. The state-run telecom company, MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited), however, did not really perform well.

TRAI keeps testing the telcos performance this way throughout different cities and LSAs in India. Jio has been voted by Opensignal as the telco with the widest coverage. Jio offers 5G SA (standalone) in most parts of Mumbai. That could be one of the reasons why Jio has the best download speeds. Airtel is slowly upgrading to 5G SA for mobile users.

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For now, only the postpaid services from Airtel are getting 5G SA. Airtel calls it Fastlane technology. MTNL is still serving only 4G, built and maintained by BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited).