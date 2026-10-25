OnePlus 16 Leak Hints at 3 Major Upgrades Over OnePlus 15

OnePlus 16 flagship will be a major upgrade over last year’s OnePlus 15. This year, OnePlus plans to include a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, a bigger OLED panel, and a flagship 200MP main rear camera sensor. It will also have a larger 9000mAh battery and a completely new OS, ColorOS 17 based on Android 17, while keeping a design similar to last year’s OnePlus 15 flagship.

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Key Highlights OnePlus 16 India launch expected soon, speculated for the second week of November 2026.

The OnePlus 16 will get major upgrades over the OnePlus 15 flagship, including design and camera improvements and a processor upgrade.

Apart from the camera, the OnePlus 16 will get a major battery upgrade with a new 9000mAh battery,

So if you’re looking to upgrade to a new flagship this year, it’s worth checking out the OnePlus 16, which is set to launch soon.

Also Read: OnePlus 16 India Launch: Top 3 Reasons Why You Should Wait

OnePlus 16 Could Be a Big Upgrade Over OnePlus 15: Here’s Why

OnePlus 16 will get a major upgrade over last year’s OnePlus 15 flagship, with a new design and hardware. Here are some major upgrades to expect.

1. Camera Upgrade With New 200MP Main Sensor

OnePlus 16 is set to get a major camera update this year, moving to a new 200MP rear camera with an f/1.6 aperture.

The other sensors will remain the same as the OnePlus 15 flagships, featuring a 50MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a 50MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture, and a 32MP selfie shooter.