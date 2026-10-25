OnePlus 16 Leak Hints at 3 Major Upgrades Over OnePlus 15

OnePlus 16 flagship will be a major upgrade over last year’s OnePlus 15. This year, OnePlus plans to include a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, a bigger OLED panel, and a flagship 200MP main rear camera sensor. It will also have a larger 9000mAh battery and a completely new OS, ColorOS 17 based on Android 17, while keeping a design similar to last year’s OnePlus 15 flagship.

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Key Highlights

  • OnePlus 16 India launch expected soon, speculated for the second week of November 2026.
  • The OnePlus 16 will get major upgrades over the OnePlus 15 flagship, including design and camera improvements and a processor upgrade.
  • Apart from the camera, the OnePlus 16 will get a major battery upgrade with a new 9000mAh battery,

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So if you’re looking to upgrade to a new flagship this year, it’s worth checking out the OnePlus 16, which is set to launch soon.

Also Read: OnePlus 16 India Launch: Top 3 Reasons Why You Should Wait

OnePlus 16 Could Be a Big Upgrade Over OnePlus 15: Here’s Why

oneplus16 leak hints at 3 majorupgrades over oneplus15

OnePlus 16 will get a major upgrade over last year’s OnePlus 15 flagship, with a new design and hardware. Here are some major upgrades to expect.

1. Camera Upgrade With New 200MP Main Sensor

OnePlus 16 is set to get a major camera update this year, moving to a new 200MP rear camera with an f/1.6 aperture.

The other sensors will remain the same as the OnePlus 15 flagships, featuring a 50MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a 50MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture, and a 32MP selfie shooter.