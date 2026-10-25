OnePlus 16 Leak Hints at 3 Major Upgrades Over OnePlus 15
Anticipation for the OnePlus 16 India launch is rising now that we have confirmation that the OnePlus 16 will get 3 major new updates over the last OnePlus 16, making it a strong flagship killer in 2026. Here is what we know so far:
OnePlus 16 flagship will be a major upgrade over last year’s OnePlus 15. This year, OnePlus plans to include a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, a bigger OLED panel, and a flagship 200MP main rear camera sensor. It will also have a larger 9000mAh battery and a completely new OS, ColorOS 17 based on Android 17, while keeping a design similar to last year’s OnePlus 15 flagship.
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Key Highlights
OnePlus 16 India launch expected soon, speculated for the second week of November 2026.
The OnePlus 16 will get major upgrades over the OnePlus 15 flagship, including design and camera improvements and a processor upgrade.
Apart from the camera, the OnePlus 16 will get a major battery upgrade with a new 9000mAh battery,
The OnePlus 16 will have a unique rear finish similar to the OnePlus 15 design. A few images also show that the OnePlus 16 will feature illuminated backlighting with the number “16”.
It will also come in an orange ISG finish variant with a unique rear design and a matte black plate finish.
It’s not yet confirmed whether each model will be priced differently, but based on the China Yuan price, the OnePlus 16 is speculated to be priced at Rs 89,999.
This makes it a great deal compared to the current flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 18 Pro model.
Here are the major updates expected with the OnePlus 16 5G flagship. Beyond these upgrades, the OnePlus 16 will also get a larger 9000mAh battery, making it one of the biggest-battery flagship phones at its price.
Right now, the OnePlus 16 is going through its software testing process under the model names CPH2901, CPH2903, and CPH2905
As for the OnePlus 16 India launch, we still haven’t received confirmation. While we speculate, rumors suggest OnePlus could launch the 16 in India by the second week of November.
Image Credits: OnePlusClub, Techway0, hkyamane
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FAQs
What are the expected upgrades in the OnePlus 16 over the OnePlus 15?
According to the leak cited in the story, the OnePlus 16 could feature a 200MP main camera, a larger 9,000mAh battery and a new OLED display, alongside a newer Snapdragon processor.
Which processor is expected to power the OnePlus 16?
The OnePlus 16 is tipped to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. This remains an unconfirmed specification.
Will the OnePlus 16 feature a 200MP camera?
The leak suggests a 200MP main rear camera with an f/1.6 aperture. OnePlus has yet to officially confirm the camera specifications.
What battery capacity is expected on the OnePlus 16?
The OnePlus 16 is rumoured to pack a 9,000mAh battery. Actual battery capacity and charging specifications will need official confirmation.
When is the OnePlus 16 expected to launch in India?
Speculative launch window of the second week of November 2026