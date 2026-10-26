Bharti Airtel generates nearly twice as much revenue per GB of reported data traffic as Reliance Jio, according to an analysis by New Street Research. The findings highlight Airtel’s focus on premium customers, pricing discipline and monetisation, compared with Jio’s emphasis on network scale and higher data consumption.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Airtel generates nearly twice the revenue per GB: New Street Research estimates Airtel's revenue per GB at Rs 9.6, while Reliance Jio's is Rs 4.9.

While Airtel leads in revenue per GB, Jio leads in traffic and download speeds, with a record of around 69 billion GB of quarterly traffic and average download speeds of 107 Mbps.

Airtel delivers stronger capital efficiency, where each Rs 100 of capital expenditure generated Rs 35 in additional annual EBITDA for Airtel, compared with Rs 21 for Jio.

In its October 26, 2026 report titled Bharti Airtel vs Jio: Performance and Strategy Compared, the research firm estimated Airtel’s revenue per GB at Rs 9.6, compared with Rs 4.9 for Reliance Jio.

However, the comparison uses different operating perimeters. Airtel’s calculation covers mobile services, while Jio’s includes home broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA). Revenue also includes voice and SMS services, so the figures don’t reflect mobile data prices alone.

Also Read: JioFiber vs Airtel Broadband: What Do You Get for Rs 399 and Rs 499?

Airtel’s Revenue Monetisation Advantage

According to New Street Research, Airtel generates more revenue per GB because of its premium customer positioning, higher average revenue per user (ARPU), and pricing strategy.

The report noted that the difference in monetisation has persisted despite declining data prices over the years.