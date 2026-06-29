iPhone 18 Series to Feature 9GB of RAM, an Upgrade over iPhone 17

Apple, a Cupertino tech giant, will launch the iPhone 18 series soon. The iPhone 18 series will feature several phones, and this time, all of them will come with a RAM upgrade. With RAM, devices can run multiple applications and tasks simultaneously. More RAM means more applications can run at the same time. iPhone 18 series will feature iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro models, and the iPhone 18e. The iPhone 18e will be the cheapest in the series, but will still feature a RAM upgrade.

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For the unaware, the iPhone 17 featured a base 8GB RAM. With the iPhone 18, this will go up slightly to 9GB of RAM. This will enable the devices to run more applications smoothly. The main reason for Apple to upgrade the RAM is to enable a higher level of AI (artificial intelligence) experience for the consumers.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with TF International Securities, said on a social media post on X that iPhone 18, which will launch in the first half of 2027, will feature 9GB of DRAM. It is also believed to apply to the iPhone 18e, which is also exepcted to debut at the same time. Apple will introduce the A20 chipset with the iPhone 18 series. The A20 is said to be built on 2nm process, delivering better performance and efficiency upgrade.

For the iPhone 18 Pro models, the DRAM is expected to be the same as before. The iPhone 18 Pro models will have 12GB of RAM, which is the same as the iPhone 17 Pro models. iPhone 18 Pro models will feature a faster A20 Pro, clocked at higher frequencies for a more powerful experience for the users.