iPhone 18 Pro Could Cost More Than iPhone 17 Pro

Apple’s upcoming flagship, the iPhone 18 models, is close to its official launch. Ahead of it, new leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro’s prices could be higher than those of previous iPhone 18 Pro models due to ongoing “memory price hike” issues. This comes amid a recent global price increase across Apple’s product lineup, including Macs, MacBooks, iPads, and HomePods.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Industry sources claim that, amid recent global price hikes for Apple products, iPhone 18 Pro models will see a significant increase, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to rise by $200.

iPhone 18 models are expected to launch in September this year.

The price hike comes amid a recent surge in memory chip prices driven by the AI boom, supply chain issues, and geopolitical tensions that blocked the Strait of Hormuz.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Be Pricier Than iPhone 17 Pro

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, warned earlier about “rising memory costs” that could impact the supply chain and increase prices.

His prediction proved correct after Apple passed these costs to customers by raising product prices globally by 20%.

The price hike for memory costs, driven by rising AI adoption and companies building larger infrastructure, has squeezed the supply chain.

Also Read: Top iOS 27 Features Coming to Your iPhone

The recent blockade of the Straits of Hormuz worsened the situation, causing memory prices to skyrocket.

Luckily, the iPhone’s price has not been affected yet. However, some industry experts say that if rising memory costs are not controlled, iPhones will see a price hike in the coming months.

This would affect upcoming iPhone 18 models, including the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Regarding the price hike, IDC Senior Director of Data & Analytics, Nabila Popal, shared: