UP East, UP West, Bihar Lead Mobile Number Porting Requests in May 2026: TRAI

India recorded about 14.46 million mobile number portability (MNP) requests in May 2026, with subscribers continuing to submit requests to switch telecom operators while retaining their existing mobile numbers.

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Key Highlights India recorded 14.46 million mobile number portability (MNP) requests in May 2026, according to TRAI.

UP East recorded the highest number of MNP requests at 2.06 million, followed by UP West (1.49 million) and Bihar (1.41 million).

India's total wireless subscriber base increased to 1,294.46 million at the end of May 2026 from 1,288.96 million in April.

The wireless mobile subscriber base also grew to 1,277.00 million during the month.

Zone-I accounted for 7.79 million MNP requests, while Zone-II recorded 6.67 million requests in May.

According to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), around 14.46 million MNP requests were recorded during the month. This was slightly lower than the 14.74 million requests recorded in April 2026.

TRAI classifies MNP data into two zones. Zone-I, covering northern and western India, recorded about 7.79 million porting requests during May, while Zone-II, covering southern and eastern India, accounted for about 6.67 million requests.

UP East Recorded the Highest Number of MNP Requests

Among all licensed service areas (LSAs), Uttar Pradesh East recorded the highest number of MNP requests in the country during May 2026. The circle registered about 2.06 million porting requests, compared to 2.14 million in April.

Uttar Pradesh West followed with about 1.49 million MNP requests during May, compared to 1.51 million in April. Together, the two Uttar Pradesh circles accounted for about 3.55 million porting requests during the month.