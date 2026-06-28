UP East, UP West, Bihar Lead Mobile Number Porting Requests in May 2026: TRAI
India recorded about 14.46 million mobile number portability (MNP) requests in May 2026. Uttar Pradesh East, Uttar Pradesh West, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal recorded the highest number of porting requests among telecom circles, according to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
India recorded about 14.46 million mobile number portability (MNP) requests in May 2026, with subscribers continuing to submit requests to switch telecom operators while retaining their existing mobile numbers.
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Key Highlights
India recorded 14.46 million mobile number portability (MNP) requests in May 2026, according to TRAI.
UP East recorded the highest number of MNP requests at 2.06 million, followed by UP West (1.49 million) and Bihar (1.41 million).
India's total wireless subscriber base increased to 1,294.46 million at the end of May 2026 from 1,288.96 million in April.
The wireless mobile subscriber base also grew to 1,277.00 million during the month.
Zone-I accounted for 7.79 million MNP requests, while Zone-II recorded 6.67 million requests in May.
According to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), around 14.46 million MNP requests were recorded during the month. This was slightly lower than the 14.74 million requests recorded in April 2026.
TRAI classifies MNP data into two zones. Zone-I, covering northern and western India, recorded about 7.79 million porting requests during May, while Zone-II, covering southern and eastern India, accounted for about 6.67 million requests.
UP East Recorded the Highest Number of MNP Requests
Among all licensed service areas (LSAs), Uttar Pradesh East recorded the highest number of MNP requests in the country during May 2026. The circle registered about 2.06 million porting requests, compared to 2.14 million in April.
Uttar Pradesh West followed with about 1.49 million MNP requests during May, compared to 1.51 million in April. Together, the two Uttar Pradesh circles accounted for about 3.55 million porting requests during the month.
In Zone-II, Bihar recorded the highest number of MNP requests at about 1.41 million, followed by Madhya Pradesh with about 1.37 million requests. West Bengal recorded about 1.35 million porting requests during May.
Among other major telecom circles, Gujarat recorded about 0.90 million MNP requests, followed by Maharashtra with 0.87 million, Rajasthan with 0.76 million, Delhi with 0.60 million, Andhra Pradesh with 0.59 million, Karnataka with 0.57 million, and Tamil Nadu with 0.51 million during the month.
The MNP data was released alongside TRAI’s telecom subscription statistics for May 2026. According to the regulator, India’s total wireless subscriber base, including mobile and fixed wireless access (FWA) subscribers, increased from 1,288.96 million at the end of April 2026 to 1,294.46 million at the end of May 2026.
The wireless mobile subscriber base also increased from 1,271.90 million to 1,277.00 million during the same period. Mobile Number Portability (MNP) allows subscribers to change their telecom operator while retaining their existing mobile number. The facility was first implemented in Haryana on November 25, 2010, before being rolled out across the rest of the country on January 20, 2011. Inter-LSA MNP was introduced nationwide on July 3, 2015, allowing subscribers to retain their mobile numbers even when moving from one licensed service area to another.
The latest TRAI data shows that Uttar Pradesh East, Uttar Pradesh West, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal recorded the highest number of mobile number portability requests during May 2026, while India as a whole recorded about 14.46 million MNP requests during the month.
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FAQs
What is Mobile Number Portability (MNP)?
Mobile Number Portability (MNP) is a service that allows mobile subscribers to switch from one telecom operator to another while keeping the same mobile number.
How many mobile number portability requests were recorded in May 2026?
According to TRAI, India recorded about 14.46 million mobile number portability requests in May 2026, slightly lower than the 14.74 million requests recorded in April 2026.
Which telecom circles recorded the highest MNP requests in May 2026?
Uttar Pradesh East recorded the highest number of MNP requests with 2.06 million, followed by Uttar Pradesh West (1.49 million), Bihar (1.41 million), Madhya Pradesh (1.37 million), and West Bengal (1.35 million).
What was India's wireless subscriber base at the end of May 2026?
TRAI said India's total wireless subscriber base, including mobile and fixed wireless access (FWA) subscribers, increased to 1,294.46 million at the end of May 2026 from 1,288.96 million in April 2026.
When was Mobile Number Portability introduced in India?
Mobile Number Portability was first introduced in Haryana on November 25, 2010, before being rolled out across the rest of India on January 20, 2011. Inter-LSA MNP was introduced nationwide on July 3, 2015, allowing subscribers to retain their mobile numbers even after moving to another licensed service area.