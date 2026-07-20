Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 Launched for Homes

Portronics has launched a new home theatre system for the Indian market. This new product system will offer consumers a 150W powerful surround sound experience. This is perfect to be installed at your home, and comes at an aggressive pricing. There is a 5.1-channel audio system paired with a wired subwoofer, a sound bar, and two satellite speakers which will be placed in different locations for surround sound. The sound quality of the product has been focused on and the company claims that it will produce detailed highs, balanced mids and deep, thumping bass. Let’s take a look at the price first and then talk more about the specifications of the product.

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Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 Price in India

Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 has launched in India for a price of Rs 9,999 only. But it will be available at a special launch price of Rs 5,999 only for now. It can be purchased directly from the official website of Portroics and will also be available on Amazon.in and Flipkart.in. The product will also go on sale in India’s offline and online retail stores.

Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 Specifications in India

The Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 comes with support for Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI (ARC), USB, and AUX connectivity. It can be connected to a TV, a gaming console, laptop, or even a smartphone. There is a stable wireless streaming experience with the new home theatre sound system from Portronics. There are four dedicated EQ modes offered to the consumers for an enhanced listening experience. These modes include Movie, Music, News, and Night. The modes can be changed seamlessly by just pressing a button. The design of the product has been made keeping in mind the modern aesthetics of homes in today’s world. To stay updated with more such tech products, keep reading TelecomTalk.