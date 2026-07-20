OnePlus 16, OPPO Find X10 Ultra India Launch Could Cancel

The next two big flagships for the Indian market from brands such as OnePlus and OPPO are likely to be cancelled. The OnePlus 16, which is supposed to be the next big phone from OnePlus, is set to launch either in this quarter, or early next one. OPPO is also expected to launch the new OPPO Find X10 series around the same time. Note that these devices first make it to China, then to India and rest of the world. However, OnePlus could likely cancel the launch of the OnePlus 16 in India.

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At the same time, OPPO is expected to cancel the launch of the OPPO Find X10 Ultra in India. This is likely because the devices are going to be super expensive to make. To launch a super expensive phone in this market, especially in India which has price sensitive customers, is not a good idea for any brand. iQOO has also likely cancelled any flagship phone launches for India in 2026. Thus, we will not get to see the new iQOO 16.

OnePlus has not officially commented on this, and neither has OPPO.

OPPO will Still Launch Find X10 Series in India

OPPO has seen tremendous success with the Find X series in India due to its photography capabilities. OPPO is still expected to launch the OPPO Find X10 series, and within that, the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max in India. According to tipster Debayan Roy on X/Twitter, the OnePlus 16 and OPPO Find X10 Ultra launches for India have been cancelled.

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, which is expected to launch in India, is said to sport a 2K flat LTPO panel with support for a super high-refresh rate. The phone is also likely going to continue feature the 200MP camera sensor and could come with an upgraded telephoto sensor for better zooming capabilities.