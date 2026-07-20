iPad Mini with OLED Display Might Launch with iPhone 18 Pro

Apple is soon going to launch new iPhones at its September 2026 event. We are just a few months from the launch. Ahead of the launch, while people are talking about the new iPhones, we are also excited about something else Apple might be planning for you all. iPad Mini, a popular tablet amongst the consumers for its design and pretty feel, is going to make a comeback with a refreshed list of specifications. Of course, we can expect a more powerful processor. But the highlight of this tablet could be the OLED panel on top.

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iPad Mini Could Launch with OLED Panel Next

Apple is soon going to launch a new iPad Mini with an OLED panel, said Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg. This new tablet from the company has been internally named J510. It will be the first major upgrade for the iPad Mini since 2021. It will also be the first iPad which is not an iPad Pro model which will feature an OLED panel.

For now, only select Apple products come with an OLED display. The display of any tech product, especially an iPad, is super important for an enhanced experience. An OLED panel in a mini iPad will be super cool. iPad Mini remains a top choice for doctors and professionals, who want something handy and powerful on the go to stay productive.

Apart from the iPad Mini, Apple could also launch the iPad Air with a refreshed set of specifications. In the future, the iPad Air will also eventually get OLED tech from Apple. Apple is also expected to bring new products such as Apple Watch Series 12 and could potentially introduce the AirPods 5. Not much has surfaced online about these other products from the company. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates around the September launch event from Apple.