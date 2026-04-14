iran internet blackout enters 46th day

Iran has subjected its citizens to suffer through an internet blackout, not for a few minutes or hours, or even days, but months in 2026! This time, the internet blackout has been for several weeks consecutively. This is a sad state for the citizens, who have no access to information outside what the local or state led media is peddling to them. Internet blackouts are inhumane in today’s society, where almost all of the communication with family and workers take place over internet led applications.









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According to NetBlocks, there’s a near blackout of internet services in Iran. The Iranian government is deliberately restricting the citizens from accessing the internet for several weeks now. This started when the first military strikes from the United States and Israel took place a few weeks back.

The Iranian government’s notion to implement this blackout is because of the threat of cyber-attacks. But it’s not hard to figure out that it is actually for ensuring that anti-government protests don’t take place.

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What’s more is that this is not even the first time this has happened in Iran in 2026. In January earlier, the citizens were forced to be in yet another internet blackout for a long duration, which lasted several days by the government of Iran. This paints a sad reality that the citizens in Iran have to live with. The Internet is essential, especially at times such as war. The information that’s being shared at a global scale can’t be seen by the Iranian people. In addition, to show what’s really happening inside their country, Iranian citizens have no medium to do that anymore.