Assam Approves Guidelines for RoW to Ensure Fast 5G Rollout

The Assam Cabinet has approved the guidelines for granting the Right of Way (R0W) to telecom infrastructure to ensure that the 5G rollout takes place at a fast pace. In Assam, so far, both Airtel and Jio have already launched 5G network services. But to ensure that the entire state is covered with 5G without any gaps, a solid infrastructure needs to be in place. To that extent, Assam Cabinet has approved the guidelines for granting RoW to the IPs (infrastructure providers) and telecom companies to build telecom infra in the state.

The highlights of the guidelines that have been approved include a single window clearance for 5G RoW applications, provision for the use of street furniture for the deployment of small cells, and integration of Assam RoW applications with the Central Gatishakti Sanchar Portal for 5G purposes.

According to a PTI report, the other guidelines include provision for the deployment of poles on which small cells and overground cables can be installed along with the structure of fees for various components of RoW and revenue sharing pattern amongst the stakeholders. Industry bodies such as the Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI) and more have been advocating for the need for state governments to adopt the central RoW guidelines to ensure that a faster 5G rollout can happen in the country.

As mentioned, Airtel and Jio have already reached Assam with their 5G services. Both consumers, as well as enterprises, would be able to benefit from the arrival of 5G and its expansion in the state.